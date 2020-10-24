Troy Notebook: Nose guard Brown gas 'highlight' with TD return

TROY – Troy nose guard Shakel Brown is used to taking down running backs, but on Saturday he turned into one.

Brown returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 36-34 loss to Georgia State on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve scored a touchdown,” Brown said. “I used to play tight end in high school, so it’s been since high school – three years ago.”

On the fumble return, Brown was in the right spot when Will Choloh hit the Georgia State quarterback to force a loose ball that popped into Brown’s hands.

“I was engaged with the guard and I saw Choloh out of the corner of my eye hit the quarterback and the ball literally bounced into my hands and I took off running,” Brown said. “While I was running I looked up and I’m like, ‘Thank God there isn’t nobody chasing me so I don’t have to run super-fast. It was the best highlight of my life.”