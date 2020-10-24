Troy Notebook: Nose guard Brown has 'highlight' with TD return

TROY – Troy nose guard Shakel Brown is used to taking down running backs, but on Saturday he turned into one.
Brown returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 36-34 loss to Georgia State on Saturday.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve scored a touchdown,” Brown said. “I used to play tight end in high school, so it’s been since high school – three years ago.”
On the fumble return, Brown was in the right spot when Will Choloh hit the Georgia State quarterback to force a loose ball that popped into Brown’s hands.
“I was engaged with the guard and I saw Choloh out of the corner of my eye hit the quarterback and the ball literally bounced into my hands and I took off running,” Brown said. “While I was running I looked up and I’m like, ‘Thank God there isn’t nobody chasing me so I don’t have to run super-fast. It was the best highlight of my life.”
First pick: Troy sophomore cornerback Reddy Steward made his first career interception one to remember when he picked off Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown late in the second quarter and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. It marked the first defensive touchdown for Troy since Nov. 16 of last year against Texas State when Carlton Martial returned a pickoff 64 yards for a touchdown.
First start, career game: Jayden McDonald made his first career start at linebacker on Saturday and made the most of it with a career-high 16 tackles (8 solos, 8 assists and 3 for loss). The previous high in tackles for the sophomore was eight.
Push 'em back: When linebacker Carlton Martial took down wide receiver Terrance Dixon for a 5-yard loss on a reverse play in the second quarter, the Troy junior moved into 10th place in school history for tackles for loss with 31 1/2. For the game, Martial had 15 tackles, which included six solo.
Martin punts: Former Northview standout Jack Martin, who handles the kickoff duties, split the punting duties with Kyle Coale on Saturday. Martin had two punts with a 48-yard average, while Coale had two for a 33.5 average.
Outta there: Freshman defensive tackle Luis Medina was whistled for targeting after roughing the passer midway through the fourth quarter. Medina was disqualified from the game and will have to miss the first half of next week’s game at Arkansas State.
Long ball: When Jacob Free connected with Reggie Todd on a 48-yard pass in the second quarter, it marked the longest play from scrimmage this season. The previous long was a 44-yard pass from Gunnar Watson to Kaylon Geiger.
Receivers galore: The Trojans once again utilized multiple receivers with 10 players making catches in the game, led by Reggie Todd with 10 for 130 yards and a TD.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!