Troy notebook: Trojan kickers have up, down day

TROY – It was a rough start for the Troy kicking game, but things really picked up for the unit in the second quarter of Troy’s 37-17 win over Texas State on Saturday.

Evan Legassey missed a 42-yard field goal wide left on the Trojans’ second possession of the game and had an extra point attempt blocked following the first touchdown in the opening quarter. It snapped a streak of 138 consecutive extra point attempts made by the Trojans.

But things got better for the Trojans in the second quarter.

After Troy took a 20-3 lead with 7:22 left in the half, former Northview standout Jack Martin had a successful onside kick as he booted it right for 13 yards and Kimani Vidal pounced on the ball at the Trojans’ 48.

It marked the first time Troy had a successful onside kick try since another Dothan product and former Houston Academy standout Bratcher Underwood kicked and recovered an onside try on Dec. 22, 2018, in the Dollar General Bowl against Buffalo.

“At that point in the game, if they gave us the look we wanted, the way they line up, we felt really good about getting it,” Lindsey said. “And then we executed the kick and recovered it. Hats off to Jack and that special teams unit.”