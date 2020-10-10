Troy notebook: Trojan kickers have up, down day

TROY – It was a rough start for the Troy kicking game, but things really picked up for the unit in the second quarter of Troy’s 37-17 win over Texas State on Saturday.
Evan Legassey missed a 42-yard field goal wide left on the Trojans’ second possession of the game and had an extra point attempt blocked following the first touchdown in the opening quarter. It snapped a streak of 138 consecutive extra point attempts made by the Trojans.
But things got better for the Trojans in the second quarter.
After Troy took a 20-3 lead with 7:22 left in the half, former Northview standout Jack Martin had a successful onside kick as he booted it right for 13 yards and Kimani Vidal pounced on the ball at the Trojans’ 48.
It marked the first time Troy had a successful onside kick try since another Dothan product and former Houston Academy standout Bratcher Underwood kicked and recovered an onside try on Dec. 22, 2018, in the Dollar General Bowl against Buffalo.
“At that point in the game, if they gave us the look we wanted, the way they line up, we felt really good about getting it,” Lindsey said. “And then we executed the kick and recovered it. Hats off to Jack and that special teams unit.”
Legassey nailed a 45-yard field goal late in the first half, but in the second half missed a 22-yarder that bounced off the left upright and another wide right later in the game.
Punter Kyle Coale had a nice day. His 44-yard boot in the second quarter was downed at the 1-yard line. For the day, Coale had two punts for 32 yards per kick average.
Defense, defense: Linebacker Carlton Martial led the Trojans’ defense with seven tackles, followed by linebacker Jayden McDonald with six, defensive tackle Will Choloh with five and linebacker K.J. Robertson with five.
“We knew we had to step up and redeem ourselves from two weeks ago – get that bad taste out of our mouth,” Martial said referring to the loss to BYU. “All the guys were on the same page.”
Receivers aplenty: There were 10 Trojans who caught passes during the game: Kaylon Geiger (7 for 121), Reggie Todd (7 for 86), Bret Clark (4 for 26), Khalil McClain (4 for 26), Tray Eafford (3 for 33), Jamontez Woods (2 for 17), B.J. Smith (2 for 12), Kimani Vidal (2 for 9), Luke Whittemore (1 for 7) and D.K. Billingsley (1 for 1).
Early dares: The Trojans went for it three times on fourth down during the first half – being stopped the first time but converting the next two. On the game’s opening possession, Troy rolled the dice on a 4th-and-1 play from its own 34 and had a short throw fall incomplete. On Troy’s second drive, the Trojans faced a 4th-and-7 situation from Texas State 31 and made it on a Gunnar Watson to Clark completion of eight yards. Midway through the second quarter on 4th-and-8 from the Bobcats’ 38, Watson found Geiger on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Pierce plays: Former Northview standout A.J. Pierce, a 6-1, 320 sophomore defensive tackle, saw extensive action and recorded a tackle, along with being in on a sack.
