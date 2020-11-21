Troy Notebook: Trojans' running game hits another bump in the road

Martin punts: Former Northview standout Jack Martin appears to have overtaken Kyle Coale as the No. 1 punter on the team. Martin was the only punter used in the game, kicking four times for a 44.2 average.

The first three times, he was backed up inside the Troy 5.

His first punt came after quarterback Gunnar Watson was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Troy at the 17 after a 14-yard loss. Standing at the Troy 3, Martin got off a booming, high 54-yard punt that was fair caught at the MTSU 29.

On his second punt early in the second half, Martin was backed up to the 1 when he got off a 44-yard punt which was also fair caught.

On his third punt, Martin was backed into the end zone, caught a high snap and got off a 40-yard kick under heavy pressure that was fair caught at the Middle Tennessee 49. Midway through the fourth quarter, Martin got off a 39-yarder that was fair caught. Martin also continues to handle the kickoff duties.