Two Wiregrass products – Dothan’s Jabre Barber and MJ (Mykel) Johnson of Enterprise – give Troy’s kick return game a couple of dynamic playmakers going into the season opener against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.

Barber, junior wide receiver and kick return specialist who missed the final eight games last season due to an ankle injury, is listed as the No. 1 punt returner, while Johnson, a freshman receiver/kick returner, is slated as the starter to return kickoffs.

“One area where I do feel better as of today than I felt last year is I feel like we’re deeper at returner,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday during his weekly press conference.

“Punt returns you feel confident putting Jabre, Deshon Stoudemire, Davonte Ross or MJ in the game. So we’ve got four capable, where last year a lot of games we went into like once Jabre went down, one or two guys that maybe I felt comfortable with. There are really more on that list that could go back and catch punts if needed, which is good. Those are the harder ones actually to catch out of the air.

“In the kickoff return, MJ is going to take the opening kickoff return for us. I’m fired up about what he has done for us in training camp. And we have a lot of guys in kick return game, too, behind MJ that are more than capable. But I do think that’s an area we need to grow and become more explosive than we did last year.

“If you look at yourself after your season, our return game needed to get more dynamic and we’re going to do that.”

Barber at 5-10, 173 pounds and Johnson at 5-8, 175 have similar playing styles with their quickness and big-play potential.

Barber, the former Dothan High standout, caught 25 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns before being injured last season. Johnson, who was a standout at Enterprise High, was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection as a senior after amassing 1,916 total yards (159.7 per game) with 19 touchdowns in rushing, receiving and kick and punt returns.

Sumrall is impressed with what Johnson has shown during the preseason as a true freshman and is glad to have Barber back on the field for more reasons than one.

“Jabre is not only a great player, but he’s one of the best people on our team,” Sumrall said. “He’s had things go on both on and off the field throughout his life that has challenged him adversity-wise, and his response is always the same. Like, you don’t have to worry about how is Jabre going to handle a setback or an issue.

“My heart broke for him last year when he was out because of what type of a young man he is and what type of season he was having. He’s a tremendous example for our entire roster. For your younger guys, I point to him all of the time because he is the same every single day. He does things with a great attitude, he works extremely hard, he’s tough, he’s discipline, he’s smart, he’s competitive, he’s a fantastic teammate.

“I love coaching Jabre Barber and not surprised at all that he’s returned. He’s looked better than he looked last year at any point and I think the ceiling of what Jabre can do for our team, and in our offense and for our special teams … I think he can be one of the best players in our league.”

Sumrall reflected back on his time as an assistant at Troy when Enterprise native Marcus Jones, who starred with the New England Patriots during his rookie season last year, gave the Trojans one of the most electric kick returners in the nation before he transferred to Houston to complete his college career.

“I remember being the special teams coordinator here in 2017 we had a guy named Marcus Jones and we ran two kickoff returns (for touchdowns by Jones) against Coastal Carolina in the same game,” Sumrall said. “One of them was blocked really well, and one of them I still don’t think we blocked anyone and still scored a touchdown, just because he was that good of a returner.

“So who’s back there with the ball in their hands matter, and I think Jabre and MJ both have the ability to take it to the house.”

TJ Jackson reinstated: Sumrall announced that junior defensive end TJ Jackson, who had been suspended indefinitely before the start of summer camp for a violation of team rules, has been reinstated to the team

“TJ Jackson is back with our team,” Sumrall said. “His status as regard to playing Saturday is still pending. You’ll probably find out right before game time what I’m going to do there, but TJ is with the team and is practicing and glad to have him back in the fold within our program after a suspension.”

Last season, Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt first team and was just one of 16 players nationally to record at least 14.5 tackles for loss along with eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Punting decision: A year ago, Mike Rivers was one of the top punters in the Sun Belt during his final year of eligibility. This year, Sumrall believes junior Robert Cole can be highly effective as well.

“Robert has done a really nice job during training camp,” Sumrall said. “His in-the-pocket punts have been very consistent … the ball turns over well; he gets good hang with good distance. When he really just tries to kick solidly without over-doing it, man he booms it.

“Really trying to convince him and help him understand that his best punts are when he just swings nice and easy on time without trying to over-do it. He is really, really a weapon. When he is at the top of his game, which I think he will be Saturday, he’s a really good punter.”

Starting lineups released: OFFENSE – QB Gunnar Watson, RB Kimani Vidal, WR-X Marcus Rogers, WR-Z Jabre Barber, WR-F Deshon Stoudemire, TE Clayton Ollendieck, LT Derrick Graham, LG Grant Betts, C Eli Russ, RG Daniel King, RT Carson Burt. DEFENSE – DE Javon Solomon, DE Luis Medina or A.J. Pierce, NT Buddha Jones, BAN Richard Jibunor, WLB Terry Thomas, MLB Steven Cattledge or Jayden McDonald, SPEAR Caleb Ransaw, CB O’Shai Fletcher, CB Reddy Steward, SS Keyshawn Swason or Irshaad David, FS Dell Pettus. SPECIAL TEAMS – K Scott Taylor Renfroe or Zach Long, KOS Zack Long or Scott Taylor Renfroe, P Robert Cole, LS Quentin Skinner, H Goose Crowder, KR MJ Johnson or Jabre Barber, PR Jabre Barber.