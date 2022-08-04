Troy O-lineman Austin Stidham eager to learn from Cole Popovich

Count senior offensive tackle Austin Stidham among those grateful he’s able to learn under new Troy offensive line coach Cole Popovich, who coached with the New England Patriots for six years and was part of two Super Bowl winning teams.

“It has been an amazing experience,” Stidham said last week during a phone interview with the Dothan Eagle. “He’s such a smart-minded football coach.

“He knows just about everything that has to do with the offensive line. Being able to pick his brain on the daily and go through his next level approach to everything; it’s been a great experience for a guy like me who’s gearing up for that next level step to the NFL.

“Just having that mentor in front of you at your disposal, I mean a lot of guys aren’t going to get that opportunity.”

Stidham, a senior for Russellville, is a two-time All-Sun Belt First Team selection and was recently named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

He’s eager to block for such a loaded backfield that features the likes of Kimani Vidal, Jamontez Woods, D.K. Billingsley, Damien Taylor, Jarris Williams and Charles Strong.

“It makes your job so much easier when you’ve got four to five solid running backs that you know when they get in there, they’re not going to misread anything,” Stidham said. “They’re going to hit the hole hard and make you look better by getting extra yards through physicality and running guys over. The depth we have at the running back position is something that’s really exciting for us as an offense.”

The Trojans started preseason work Wednesday in preparation for the opener at Ole Miss on Sept. 3. Stidham says playing against an SEC team like Ole Miss adds to the excitement of getting ready for the schedule ahead.

“I don’t really buy into the people who say, ‘Oh, it’s just another game,’” Stidham said. “I don’t personally think it’s just another game.

“It’s a big opportunity for us as part of the Sun Belt to prove what the whole conference is about and it’s a good way for us to set the tone for our season and get it on the right track from the jump.

“Regardless of who that opponent was going to be, I promise you this team was going to be highly-motivated and this team would be highly-focused, but it does add an extra element to it.”