Opponents better not sleep on the Troy offensive linemen this season thanks in part to a study completed this summer in a combined effort by Jones Medical Supply and Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center.

It was an eye-opener for many of the Trojans across the front, who should be well rested going into battle.

Thirteen offensive linemen took part in a study with an in-home test to see if they were affected by sleep apnea, a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. The test identified the number of apneas, or sleep events, they had during which the sleeper’s airway is blocked, causing him to stop breathing for at least 10 seconds due to a complete or partial blockage of his airway.

Jason Jones, the owner of Jones Medical Supply based in Troy, said the arrangement to test and supply a CPAP machine, which sends a steady flow of pressurized air into your nose and mouth as you sleep to keep airways open and helps one breathe normally, was provided to the players without cost through NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals.

“Last year, talking with coach (Cole, former defensive coordinator) Popovich … talking about some NIL stuff … he said, ‘What are some ways offensive linemen can be involved with that?’” Jones said. “I just really sat on that and couldn’t think of anything.

“Then one morning I woke up and said, ‘We’ve got to put CPAPs on offensive linemen.’ So I reached out to Rick Smith (CEO) at Troy Regional … because you can’t have a CPAP without having a sleep study.

“So I talked to Rick and said, ‘What do you think?’ And within seconds, he said, ‘We’ve got to do it. This is a no-brainer.’ So we worked together. It was a good partnership.”

Jones said offensive linemen were chosen due to their physical frame. The sleep tests were supplied through the hospital and the CPAPs by Jones Medical Supply.

“The point is, offensive linemen, from a build standpoint … the way they’re structured … they’ve got big necks,” Jones said. “A big neck usually means sleep apnea. So you put all that together … we wanted our student athletes to have top health care overall, with making sure they were sleeping correctly, and healthy. We started those sleep studies and the results have been just incredible.

“We had one guy who averaged 23 apnea events per hour. Think about it … that’s 23 times he’s stopped breathing for four seconds. That’s a lot. On the CPAP now he’s less than one per hour.

“We had guys at 19 events per hour and now they’re less than one. I mean, it’s changed the game. They’ve said they feel better, and when they feel better, they’re going to practice better, they’re going to live better lives and they’re going to play harder and better in the ball games, and in the classroom. That’s important, too. We don’t want them falling asleep in the classroom.”

Colby Smith, a 6-foot-8, 324-pounder transfer from Auburn, was among those who took part in the study.

“I’ve taken a sleep test before and this one was way easier,” Smith said. “You’ve just got to put a monitor around your finger and you’ve got to put something around your head for your nose and then you’ve just got a strap with this box you just put around your chest and you can barely even tell it’s there.”

The results showed Smith had sleep apnea.

“I had no idea,” Smith said. “Even if you don’t snore, you can still have it (sleep apnea). I’m really heavy, so I’ve got a lot of weight on my chest … I really didn’t even think about that."

Clayton Ollendieck, a tight end, asked if he could be part of the process since he’s technically on the line as well. He’s glad he did.

“Quite honestly I wanted to hop in because I’ve been told by some family and friends that I am kind of a snoring guy,” Ollendieck said. “I don’t exactly fit the mold of someone who would have sleep apnea, being kind of taller and in shape, but it came back that I did have it.

“Working closely with them and giving us an opportunity to kind of help with our rest and recovery has been awesome. I learned that I guess even though I thought I was getting some good sleep … getting eight hours … it’s all about peaceful, restful sleep. I’ve definitely felt a lot better since I’ve worked with Mr. Jones.”

All the 13 linemen experienced 10 to 18 or sleep events per hour during the study, with 23 per hour being the most. After a month of using a prescribed CPAP machine, every player had zero or one sleep event per hour.

Jones said the players can keep the CPAPs.

“Through NIL, we can give them a machine and we can give them funds because we’re using their name, image and likeness to promote our brand,” Jones said. “Two years ago, we would have had to file it on their insurance, mom or daddy would have paid their co-pay and the deductible and it would have been done the normal way that a regular person would do, or other it would have been breaking the rules of the NCAA. Now through NIL, we can do it this way.”

Some players in the study have continued to use a CPAP on a nightly basis, some on and off and some decided against it.

“It’s something you’ve definitely got to get used to, but eventually you do get used to it,” Smith said. “I’ve been using on and off … that’s just me being stubborn, though. But it really does help when I use it. You can tell a difference.”

Ollendieck believes it’s definitely helped his sleep patterns.

“I’ve kind of learned to settle down at night a little sooner,” Ollendieck said. “Getting in routine with the CPAP takes a little getting used to, but I have definitely noticed a more refreshed night’s sleep.

“It’s definitely something you have to get used to … it’s not a natural thing by no means … but once you kind of get used to it, it helps out a lot.”