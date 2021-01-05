Troy offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Ryan Pugh hired at Baylor

Troy offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is moving on to Baylor University.

He will be reunited with newly-hired offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and will coach the offensive line. Pugh had the same role with Grimes at BYU in 2018 before moving to Troy. He also worked with Grimes as a graduate assistant at Auburn, Virginia Tech and LSU.

An All-America center at Auburn in 2010 and Hoover native, Pugh primarily worked with the offensive front the past two seasons at Troy while assisting head coach Chip Lindsey in the play-calling duties.

"Ryan is an up-and-coming coach," Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said in a school release on Tuesday. "He's a family man and he is a leader. Ryan has great football intelligence and great communication skills.

“More than that, I am impressed with the quality of person that he is. I also have a great appreciation for the way that he has been able to inspire his players, and build strong, cohesive and aggressive offensive lines. We are excited for Ryan to join us."

Before coaching at BYU, Pugh spent two seasons at UT-San Antonio (2016-2017) as the offensive line coach. He also spent the 2014 season as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati.

During his stay at Troy, Pugh helped develop five All-Sun Belt Conference honorees across the offensive line.