Troy offensive line enters Coastal Carolina showdown off strong performance

The Troy offensive front, often the brunt of criticism this season, had perhaps its finest outing of the season during a 29-0 win at South Alabama last Saturday.
Junior left tackle Austin Stidham, one of only two veterans across the front, said head coach Chip Lindsey issued a challenge. He wanted the running game – another sore area for the Trojans in recent weeks – to produce.
“I think especially up front as an offensive line unit we just went to work last week,” Stidham said. “We just took it upon ourselves to get the run game started and I think that led to a major factor in our success on Saturday.”
The Trojans produced 117 yards of rushing, mainly behind the 22 carries for 76 yards of Kimani Vidal.
“It gets us going back in the right direction again,” Stidham said. “It’s important to build that confidence, to build that motivation going into this game.
“We’ve been working hard and it feels good to get a win like that on the road against your rival. It boosts morale and it gets us playing together and more fired up.”
The passing game was also on target for Troy on Saturday with Gunnar Watson completing 34-of-41 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
“That ties in a lot to us up front,” Stidham said. “It’s our job to make him feel comfortable in the pocket. It’s our job to establish that run game so that we can have a balanced offense. As an offensive unit as a whole, we’ve just been playing a lot better these recent weeks.”
The Trojans (5-5 overall, 3-3 Sun Belt) have perhaps their tallest task of the season coming up on Saturday when No. 11-ranked Coastal Carolina comes to town. The Chanticleers (10-0, 7-0) average 37 points per game and have only been giving up 16.8.
“They’re very impressive on defense and it starts with their defensive front,” Lindsey said. “Their four guys up front really dominate the line of scrimmage. They play extremely hard and they have two really good linebackers as well. And then their secondary is much improved from last year.”
It’s the strong play across the defensive front that has Stidham’s full attention.
“You’ve got to give them credit where credit is due,” Stidham said. “They’ve given offensive line units fits throughout the entire year.
“It’s a challenge for us. We’re going to prepare hard just like we always do and we’re going to get ready for this game like we always do and we’re going to go out and execute.”
With Stidham and senior center Dylan Bradshaw as the only starting offensive linemen with much experience going into the season, Lindsey knew there would be some up and down times.
True freshman Derrick Graham starts at right tackle, while sophomore Jake Andrews starts at right guard and sophomore Grant Betts at left guard.
“We had three guys coming into the season that hadn’t played a lot of football for us so they’re still learning,” Lindsey said. “Whenever you’re young at that position you’re going to experience growing pains.
“Dylan Bradshaw and Austin Stidham have both played a lot of snaps here so they have experience. But with Grant (Betts), Jake (Andrews) and Derrick (Graham) we have three guys who will continue to improve as they get more experience.
“I told Derrick the other day that he’s really not a freshman anymore because he’s played 10 games for us. I think you see him improving. In order to win games, you need to win up front which is something that we’ll get better at going forward.
“I do like the progress that our group has made and from a communication standpoint we were much better on Saturday than we have been. We have a great challenge this week, but I’m pretty sure our guys will be excited and ready.”
Stidham is pleased with how the younger players are progressing and glad to have Bradshaw by his side as a leader of the front.
“Dylan is a great guy to play with, man,” Stidham said. “He’s really intelligent, he’s really vocal, he’s really energetic, he gets us fired up – he’s a great leader.
“I couldn’t ask for a better senior center to have playing beside me. He’s the glue to our unit. He makes the calls and gets us all on the right page. I’m just glad to have somebody like him and his intelligence level playing that center position.”
Following the Coastal game on Saturday, Troy has a final home game on Thursday, Dec. 17, against Louisiana-Monroe to wrap up the regular season.
“The mindset for us each week is just to go 1-0,” Stidham said. “We’re not going to get too far ahead. We’re looking to go 1-0 this week, and then when ULM gets here, we’re looking to go 1-0 again.
“The goal is to win these next two games and then go to a bowl game and finish on a four-game win streak at the end of the season.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!