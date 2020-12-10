Troy offensive line enters Coastal Carolina showdown off strong performance

“We had three guys coming into the season that hadn’t played a lot of football for us so they’re still learning,” Lindsey said. “Whenever you’re young at that position you’re going to experience growing pains.

“Dylan Bradshaw and Austin Stidham have both played a lot of snaps here so they have experience. But with Grant (Betts), Jake (Andrews) and Derrick (Graham) we have three guys who will continue to improve as they get more experience.

“I told Derrick the other day that he’s really not a freshman anymore because he’s played 10 games for us. I think you see him improving. In order to win games, you need to win up front which is something that we’ll get better at going forward.

“I do like the progress that our group has made and from a communication standpoint we were much better on Saturday than we have been. We have a great challenge this week, but I’m pretty sure our guys will be excited and ready.”

Stidham is pleased with how the younger players are progressing and glad to have Bradshaw by his side as a leader of the front.

“Dylan is a great guy to play with, man,” Stidham said. “He’s really intelligent, he’s really vocal, he’s really energetic, he gets us fired up – he’s a great leader.