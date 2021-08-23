Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham provides insight to team

Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham joked, “I know nobody wanted to talk to me,” as he approached several media members following Saturday’s scrimmage.
Oh, but we did want to hear from the 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior left tackle for the Trojans who was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection last season.
A veteran offensive lineman such as Stidham, who was also an Academic All-American, can provide much insight to the inter-workings of a football team.
After all, he’s in the trenches going face-to-face against the defensive linemen, is a protector of the quarterback, helps pave the way for the running backs and must work alongside others up front to form a strong unit if success is to follow on offense.
So tell us, Austin, about the quarterback battle for the starting job between Gunnar Watson and Taylor Powell.
“They both bring their own edge to the table,” Stidham said. “And they’re both great guys and I love both of them to death.
“Luckily there is a higher power than me making the decision, because it’s going to be a tough one to make. They are both great athletes and we can win with both of them. I think they’re both amazing quarterbacks.”
And what about the defensive line, which has been suffocating at times during the preseason in making life hard on the running backs.
“We have more guys that can play at a high level and I think they’ve improved greatly since last year – we all have as a team,” Stidham offered. “It goes back to adding depth and adding competition.
“They’re getting fresh bodies out there. I think they’re going to be very dangerous on defense this year.”
Now, Austin, clue us in on a veteran offensive line, where you are among the anchors of the unit.
“It not only helps to have the experience we have coming back, but we’ve also brought in some new guys and a lot of guys have stepped up,” Stidham said. “It’s just brought competition to the room. Any time you have competition in the room like that, it’s going to help everybody improve.
“We’ve been jelling as a unit – not as just the starting five guys – but as a unit as a whole. Any time you have a group like the offensive line playing together, playing good football, you’re going to have a successful offense.”
Troy coach Chip Lindsey believes the offensive front definitely made some strides from the first scrimmage to the next.
“I thought up front for the most part was pretty good,” Lindsey said. “We had a few penalties and we’ve got to get rid of those, but I thought for the most part the offensive line played well, especially with the ones.”
Powell took notice as well during his time calling the signals on Saturday, noting having Dylan Bradshaw back at center after missing the previous week with an elbow injury helped the progress of the offense.
“It was good get D-Brad back and get that offensive line clicking again,” Powell said. “In our last scrimmage we kind of struggled with the operation and everything.”
One final question, Austin. What do you need to work on the most with the season-opener against Southern on Sept. 4 fast approaching?
“Up front, we’ve got to keep communicating good,” Stidham said. “We’ve got to keep, you know, just finishing. As a unit, we’ve improved greatly from scrimmage one to scrimmage two.
“We’ve just got to keep the pedal down, keep getting better, don’t get complacent. This is our year and I think it’s going to be a good one.”
