Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham provides insight to team

“We have more guys that can play at a high level and I think they’ve improved greatly since last year – we all have as a team,” Stidham offered. “It goes back to adding depth and adding competition.

“They’re getting fresh bodies out there. I think they’re going to be very dangerous on defense this year.”

Now, Austin, clue us in on a veteran offensive line, where you are among the anchors of the unit.

“It not only helps to have the experience we have coming back, but we’ve also brought in some new guys and a lot of guys have stepped up,” Stidham said. “It’s just brought competition to the room. Any time you have competition in the room like that, it’s going to help everybody improve.

“We’ve been jelling as a unit – not as just the starting five guys – but as a unit as a whole. Any time you have a group like the offensive line playing together, playing good football, you’re going to have a successful offense.”

Troy coach Chip Lindsey believes the offensive front definitely made some strides from the first scrimmage to the next.