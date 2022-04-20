Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews showing versatility

Jake Andrews was bouncing around between center and guard during the spring practice session this week at Troy like a corn kernel being popped.

As the Trojans search to find a center to replace the graduated and three-year starter Dylan Bradshaw, Andrews, a 6-foot-331-pound junior from Stanhope Elmore High of Millbrook, is among a handful of candidates getting work at that position, in addition to his guard slot where he started the past two years.

So which position does he prefer?

“I like them both, not to give a vague answer,” Andrews said. “I really do. Not to be too corny, but whichever one is going to help us win the most games or be best for us up front and offensively, that’s what I’m going to do. I mean that, 100 percent.”

New offensive line coach Cole Popovich, who was part of two Super Bowl winning teams as an assistant with the New England Patriots, is extremely vocal during drills and is pushing the linemen hard during evaluations.

Andrews welcomes the hard-nosed style Popovich brings to the table.

“You know, it’s been a lot of fun,” Andrews said. “He’s really hard on us; he’s got a lot of good things up in that big ol’ head of his. I like to mess with him … we all have a little bit of fun with him … but he’s hard-nosed, hit-them-in-the-mouth kind of style.”

Popovich acknowledges the strength, leadership and experience Andrews brings to the Trojans.

“He’s a physical guy and you can obviously see his size and strength that he plays with,” Popovich said. “He’s also a pretty good athlete.

“In the room, I think he commands a lot of respect from the guys. He’s obviously played here for a number of seasons now and has done a nice job and hopefully I can help to continue develop him some and be a small part of his career.”

Popovich is still trying to piece together the offensive line and knows the work will continue well into fall practice. He doesn’t give any indications at this point who is ahead at center.

“We’ve got about six different guys that we roll in there and everybody is coming along,” Popovich said. “Everybody has a long way to go and we’ll just see how it develops.

“We’re moving guys around everywhere. I’m new, so just trying to figure out what skills guys have.”

Andrews sees it as a good thing to be working at two different positions across the front.

“I like a challenge learning two different positions,” Andrews said. “I did it my freshman year here, trying to learn center and guard as well. It really helps me understand the offense more and it’s really nice to be able to help out the guys around me.”

While the offense appeared behind the defense during the early portions of spring practice, the unit appears to be catching up and had one of its best practices on Tuesday leading into the annual T-Day scrimmage on Saturday at Veterans-Memorial Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

“We’ve been a little bit of high, low here,” Andrews said. “We really need to get more consistent, but today (Tuesday) was a really good day, I thought.

“We’ve got a lot to work on. We’re trying to take that one day at a time approach and just stack days up. We really try not to digress. We have a lot of things to work on technique-wise and scheme-wise, but we’re steadily climbing.

“I think we’ve done a better job bringing more energy to practice. Day one was obviously great … we were all excited … then we kind of teetered off a little bit. But I think these last five or six practices we’ve really brought the energy and I think we’re really catching up to them, I really do.”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall is confident Popovich will fit the proper pieces together across the front.

“Coach Popovich does a great job of finding position flexibility and versatility within the O-line groups,” Sumrall said. “You’re seeing several guys in there (at center) – you’re seeing Jake Andrews, you’re seeing Logan Self – you’re seeing different guys take snaps and he’s going to continue to do that so we can develop as much with that group as possible. You’ve got to be able to play multiple positions on the O-line.”

Count Andrews among those that likes the philosophy that Sumrall brings in of being a run first offense.

“I came from mainly a running high school and that’s where I like to make my money,” Andrews said.