 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy opener moved to ESPN2
0 comments

Troy opener moved to ESPN2

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Troy logo

TROY – Troy’s football season opener at Middle Tennessee next Saturday (Sept. 19) has been moved to an ESPN2 broadcast, the network announced Saturday afternoon. The network change from ESPNU will not affect the game time, which will remain 3 p.m.

Troy’s opening two games of the season will now be broadcast on one of the two premier ESPN networks with the Trojans’ game at BYU on Sept. 26 set for an ESPN broadcast. The television network for Troy’s remaining 10 games will be announced 12 days prior to each game.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert