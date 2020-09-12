Troy opener moved to ESPN2

TROY – Troy’s football season opener at Middle Tennessee next Saturday (Sept. 19) has been moved to an ESPN2 broadcast, the network announced Saturday afternoon. The network change from ESPNU will not affect the game time, which will remain 3 p.m.
Troy’s opening two games of the season will now be broadcast on one of the two premier ESPN networks with the Trojans’ game at BYU on Sept. 26 set for an ESPN broadcast. The television network for Troy’s remaining 10 games will be announced 12 days prior to each game.
