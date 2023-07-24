TROY– The Troy Trojans are now the hunted.

A year after winning the Sun Belt Conference title, the Trojans have been picked to repeat as conference champions in the preseason poll of league coaches, announced the conference on Monday. Troy was also tabbed as the favorite in the West Division.

Last year, Troy was picked to finish third in the West Division, but the Trojans, under first year-head coach Jon Sumrall, won the West and captured the league title in the championship game during a 12-2 season capped by a Cure Bowl victory.

Troy received 10 of the 14 first place votes in the West Division in the preseason voting and finished with 92 points, tops of any team in either division. In-state rival South Alabama received the other four first-place votes and finished second in the West with just seven fewer points.

Louisiana and Southern Miss were selected third and fourth in the West with the Ragin Cajuns edging the Golden Eagles by two points (64 to 62). Texas State (36 points), Arkansas State (33) and Louisiana Monroe (20) rounded out the picks in the West.

The East Division was a much closer vote among the coaches as four teams were within 10 points of each other at the top. James Madison finished as the coaches’ top choice with 78 points, just three points ahead of Appalachian State. Coastal Carolina followed with 71 points and Marshall with 68. Georgia Southern was a distant fifth with 52 points.

All five teams received a first-place vote – James Madison and App State had four each, while Coastal Carolina had three, Marshall two and Georgia Southern one.

Georgia State (31 points) and Old Dominion (17) rounded out the East Division.

The conference also announced the annual SBC Preseason All-Sun Belt Team – and seven Trojans were named to the team with three chosen first team. The three first teamers are defensive players -- cornerback Reddy Steward and lineman Richard Jibunor and T.J. Jackson.

Running back Kimani Vidal, offensive guard Daniel King, strong safety Dell Pettus and defensive lineman Javon Solomon were selected second-team all-conference.

Vidal was also chosen as second team at the all-purpose player slot.

Troy's eight All-Sun Belt picks ranked second only to South Alabama, which had nine. The five defensive picks for the Trojans were the most in the league.

Steward, a senior cornerback from Decatur, was rated the top-rated cornerback in the Sun Belt per PFF last year and second-rated corner in the G5 and in the country with an overall 90.7 grade. He ranked second nationally holding opponents to 8.7 yards after the catch and his NFL Passer Rating Against was the ninth best nationally.

Jibunor, a senior defensive lineman from Nigeria, tied for 17th nationally with a tackle for loss in 10 different games and was third with a sack in nine games. He finished the season with 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, two pass break ups, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Jackson, a junior defensive lineman from Millbrook, was one of just 16 players nationally to record at least 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He finished the year with a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks to rank second in the conference in tackles for loss and third in the SBC in sacks.

Vidal, a junior from Marietta, Ga., became Troy’s 11th 1,000-yard rusher last season, amassing 1,132 yards and 10 touchdowns on 231 carries. He finished third in the Sun Belt in rushing and fourth in touchdowns. Vidal became just the second player in Troy history with two 200-plus yards during a season after earning 242 yards against ULM and 208 yards at Arkansas State. The 242 yards were the second-most yards in a game in Troy history (244 Eddie Brundidge vs. Virginia Union, 1986) and tied for the 20th most in a game in Sun Belt history. It was also the ninth most in an NCAA FBS game during the 2022 season.

King, a junior offensive lineman from Cairo, Ga., started all 14 games last year at right guard and was Troy’s top-rated pass blocker per Pro Football Focus after allowing just two sacks, one QB hit, 10 hurries and 13 pressures in 467 passing situations. He played 888 offensive snaps and was called for only for penalties all season.

Pettus, a senior defensive back from Harvest in north Alabama, started all 14 games last year at strong safety and finished ranked 12th per Pro Football Focus among all Group of Five defenders with a 77.7 tackle grade, second-best among safeties. He finished the season with 66 tackles, a half tackle for loss, two pass break ups and a fumble recovery.

Solomon, a junior from Tallahassee, Fla., earned 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and 44 tackles last year. He finished as one of just 20 edge defenders in the Sun Belt to play 500-plus snaps after playing 575 total snaps.

Coastal Carolina redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Old Dominion junior linebacker Jason Henderson was dubbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the voting by league coaches.