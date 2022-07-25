Troy places seven players on Sun Belt Conference Preseason teams

Thought to be the strong suit of the team going into the upcoming season, the Troy defense was represented with five members on the Sun Belt Conference Preseason teams released Monday.
Linebacker Carlton Martial, recently named to the Butkus Award Watch List, and defensive linemen Will Choloh and Javon Solomon earned first team honors, while defensive back T.J. Harris and lineman Richard Jibunor each were selected on the second team.
Troy also had two players selected on the offense first team in lineman Austin Stidham and wide receiver Tez Johnson.
The five first-team players were the most of any team in the league.
A couple of Coastal Carolina players took the top individual preseason honors. Redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while sophomore defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart was chosen Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Appalachian State and Georgia State led the conference with eight preseason All-Sun Belt selections. All 14 Sun Belt programs were represented by at least one student-athlete across the two Preseason All-Sun Belt teams.
Troy was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West Division. The selections were based off votes from the league’s head coaches and media members.
Appalachian State was selected to win the East Division, while Louisiana was the pick for the West Division.
The Sun Belt Media Days are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans. Troy will be among the teams featured on Wednesday with head coach Jon Sumrall, along with Martial and Stidham.
First Team OffenseQB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall
RB – Camerun Peoples, App State
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OL – Dalton Cooper, Texas State
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy
OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
TE – Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
WR – Ali Jennings, Old Dominion
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison
WR – Tez Johnson, Troy
First Team DefenseDL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
DL – Javon Solomon, Troy
DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
LB – Blake Carroll, Georgia State
LB – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
DB – D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina
DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana
DB – Keith Gallmon, South Alabama
First Team Special TeamsK – Seth Keller, Texas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS – Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State
AP – Chris Smith, Louisiana
Second Team OffenseQB – Chase Brice, App State
RB – Nate Noel, App State
RB – Tucker Gregg, Georgia State
OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State
OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State
OL – Damion Daley, App State
OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State
OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
TE – Aubry Payne, Georgia State
WR – Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State
WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
WR – Boogie Knight, ULM
Second Team Defense
DL – Richard Jubinor, Troy
DL – Thomas Gore, Georgia State
DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern
LB – Nick Hampton, App State
LB – Abraham Beauplan, Marshall
LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana
LB – Trey Cobb, App State
DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern
DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall
DB – TJ Harris, Troy
Second Team Special Teams
K – Calum Sutherland, ULM
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS – Camron Harrell, Southern Miss
AP – Amare Jones, Georgia Southern
PRESEASON COACHES POLL
East Division
1. App State – 94 Points (10)
2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)
3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)
4. Marshall – 62 Points
5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)
6. James Madison – 31 Points
7. Old Dominion – 25 Points
West Division
1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)
2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)
3. Troy – 76 Points
4. Texas State – 41 Points
5. Southern Miss – 40 Points
6. Arkansas State – 37 Points
7. ULM – 24 Points