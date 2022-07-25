Troy places seven players on Sun Belt Conference Preseason teams

Thought to be the strong suit of the team going into the upcoming season, the Troy defense was represented with five members on the Sun Belt Conference Preseason teams released Monday.

Linebacker Carlton Martial, recently named to the Butkus Award Watch List, and defensive linemen Will Choloh and Javon Solomon earned first team honors, while defensive back T.J. Harris and lineman Richard Jibunor each were selected on the second team.

Troy also had two players selected on the offense first team in lineman Austin Stidham and wide receiver Tez Johnson.

The five first-team players were the most of any team in the league.

A couple of Coastal Carolina players took the top individual preseason honors. Redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while sophomore defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart was chosen Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Appalachian State and Georgia State led the conference with eight preseason All-Sun Belt selections. All 14 Sun Belt programs were represented by at least one student-athlete across the two Preseason All-Sun Belt teams.

Troy was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West Division. The selections were based off votes from the league’s head coaches and media members.

Appalachian State was selected to win the East Division, while Louisiana was the pick for the West Division.

The Sun Belt Media Days are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans. Troy will be among the teams featured on Wednesday with head coach Jon Sumrall, along with Martial and Stidham.

First Team OffenseQB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall

RB – Camerun Peoples, App State

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

OL – Dalton Cooper, Texas State

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

TE – Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

WR – Ali Jennings, Old Dominion

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison

WR – Tez Johnson, Troy

First Team DefenseDL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy

DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

LB – Blake Carroll, Georgia State

LB – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

DB – D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

DB – Keith Gallmon, South Alabama

First Team Special TeamsK – Seth Keller, Texas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS – Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State

AP – Chris Smith, Louisiana

Second Team OffenseQB – Chase Brice, App State

RB – Nate Noel, App State

RB – Tucker Gregg, Georgia State

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State

OL – Damion Daley, App State

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

TE – Aubry Payne, Georgia State

WR – Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

WR – Boogie Knight, ULM

Second Team Defense

DL – Richard Jubinor, Troy

DL – Thomas Gore, Georgia State

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern

LB – Nick Hampton, App State

LB – Abraham Beauplan, Marshall

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana

LB – Trey Cobb, App State

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall

DB – TJ Harris, Troy

Second Team Special Teams

K – Calum Sutherland, ULM

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS – Camron Harrell, Southern Miss

AP – Amare Jones, Georgia Southern

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division

1. App State – 94 Points (10)

2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)

3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)

4. Marshall – 62 Points

5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)

6. James Madison – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 25 Points

West Division

1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)

2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)

3. Troy – 76 Points

4. Texas State – 41 Points

5. Southern Miss – 40 Points

6. Arkansas State – 37 Points

7. ULM – 24 Points