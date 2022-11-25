Troy plays at Arkansas State with Sun Belt West Division at stake

The stakes are high for Troy going into its regular-season finale at Arkansas State on Saturday.

Should the Trojans take care of business and win for the ninth game in a row, a berth in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will be the reward.

If Troy should fall and South Alabama wins its home game Saturday against Old Dominion, then the Jaguars would win the West Division and play for the title against Coastal Carolina, which has already clinched the East Division.

It was announced Tuesday the Troy/Arkansas State game will now be televised nationally on ESPNU starting at 2:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

Troy enters the game with a 9-2 overall mark and 6-1 Sun Belt record coming off a 34-16 home win against Louisiana-Monroe, while Arkansas State is 3-8 overall and 1-6 in Sun Belt play.

“Really happy to get the win last week and be at 9-2, eight in a row, but at this point that’s over, nobody cares,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “We’ve got to worry about what’s right in front of us and the Louisiana-Monroe game is well behind us.

“Arkansas State is all that’s on our mind in getting ready to play the best version of Troy football that we can on Saturday. It’s got our full attention.”

Despite the less-than-impressive record the Red Wolves possess, Sumrall knows the team coached by Butch Jones is plenty capable.

“They are talented in a lot of different spots on their roster and we have got to be prepared with what their strengths are,” Sumrall said.

“James Blackman, their quarterback, is a Florida State transfer … very accurate and a long, athletic guy who can extend plays with his feet. Running back Johnnie Lane is a really solid player and is dangerous in the return game as well.

“They’re receiving corps is steady. They’ve got a lot of guys who are just steady and make plays over and over and over again. They’re O-line has improved from last year’s team.

“Defensively, their front can wreak havoc; they play very aggressive. They do some things that give you some issues up front and they’ve got good players up front.

“Their linebackers play fast and their DBs are athletic. We’ve got to play a really good football game.”

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson said the team will treat it like every other week.

“We want to forget what happened on Saturday … I know we won and it’s good and all of that … but it’s time to move on,” Watson said. “We know what’s at stake and we just want to get out there and win.”

Troy is coming off perhaps its best game overall in the win against Louisiana-Monroe and safety Dell Pettus would like to see more of the same this Saturday.

“That was one of the better games our defense has played and that’s what we expect for us to progress each and every game,” Pettus said. “There are a lot of things we still need to clean up, but I love watching this team get better each game.”

Pettus said the defense will key on stopping the Arkansas State rushing attack first.

“If we can do that, it will make things a little easier,” Pettus said. “If we can trust our D-line and linebackers to stop the rushing game, we can focus a little more in stopping the passing game. In total, we just want to make sure we do our jobs and make sure they don’t score points.”