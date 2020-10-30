Troy prepares for another potent offensive attack in Arkansas State

It seems like the same song, different verse as Troy is set to play yet another explosive offense at Arkansas State on Saturday.
The Red Wolves (3-3 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) average 34.7 points per game, yet give up an average of 40.7.
In its last outing, Arkansas State lost a 45-17 battle at Appalachian State, but the week before defeated Georgia State 59-52. In the second game of the season, Arkansas State upset now No. 16-ranked Kansas State, 35-31.
Troy enters the game with a 3-2 overall mark, also 1-1 in conference play after last week’s 36-34 home loss to Georgia State.
Without a doubt, it will be another monumental challenge for the Troy defense, which head coach Chip Lindsey believes is improving week by week. The unit accounted for two touchdowns against GSU – an interception return for a score and a fumble recovery taken in for a TD.
“I am really excited about the growth of our defense,” Lindsey said. “When you look at them, I think they created a number of turnovers in the last few weeks and scored twice this past week.
“With the exception of one drive in the third quarter, I think we did an excellent job. Coach (Brandon) Hall and his staff are doing an excellent job putting together a great plan and giving us opportunities.
“Our defense played extremely hard last year. We were challenged physically and didn’t respond like we wanted. That was a point of emphasis this year, and I think they have responded well to it.
“Jayden McDonald (linebacker) and Reddy Steward (cornerback) were bright spots for the defense (last week). I am really excited to see some of those guys, these newer players that we have, play a lot and make plays. I think they are going to continue to grow as they face a big challenge this week.”
The Red Wolves rotate two quarterbacks who have compiled similar numbers. Logan Bonner has thrown for 1,055 yards with 11 touchdowns, while Layne Hatcher has thrown for 1,074 and 10 touchdowns.
“They are similar in their styles of play,” Lindsey said. “(coach Blake) Anderson has two guys that he believes in. Both have won games there, and I think he is just trying to give them both the chance to play.
“I don’t see them being night and day different. They both do a great job at executing their system at a high level. In Anderson’s mind, it seems like he thinks that is their best chance to win and both of the guys have bought into it. Their team believes in both of those guys, but it doesn’t change our preparation.”
As of midweek, it was still not known if Troy starting quarterback Gunnar Watson would be able to play on Saturday. He suffered an upper body injury late in the first quarter against Georgia State and was replaced by Jacob Free. As of Wednesday, Watson was reportedly responding well to treatment, but a decision hadn’t been made concerning his playing status.
If Free is called on again this week, Lindsey has plenty of confidence in him. He threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia State.
“We had a pretty even competition early on in camp,” Lindsey said. “I think the difference was that Gunnar made better decisions and protected the ball, but nobody has ever questioned Jacob Free’s talent. He has a good arm; he is pretty athletic. He has all the potential in the world.
“I was really impressed by Jacob’s demeanor. He was very calm and communicated well. He hadn’t played in two years, and he still went in and handled things very well. He has been working his butt off to prepare in case he has to play on Saturday.”
