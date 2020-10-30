Troy prepares for another potent offensive attack in Arkansas State

“Our defense played extremely hard last year. We were challenged physically and didn’t respond like we wanted. That was a point of emphasis this year, and I think they have responded well to it.

“Jayden McDonald (linebacker) and Reddy Steward (cornerback) were bright spots for the defense (last week). I am really excited to see some of those guys, these newer players that we have, play a lot and make plays. I think they are going to continue to grow as they face a big challenge this week.”

The Red Wolves rotate two quarterbacks who have compiled similar numbers. Logan Bonner has thrown for 1,055 yards with 11 touchdowns, while Layne Hatcher has thrown for 1,074 and 10 touchdowns.

“They are similar in their styles of play,” Lindsey said. “(coach Blake) Anderson has two guys that he believes in. Both have won games there, and I think he is just trying to give them both the chance to play.

“I don’t see them being night and day different. They both do a great job at executing their system at a high level. In Anderson’s mind, it seems like he thinks that is their best chance to win and both of the guys have bought into it. Their team believes in both of those guys, but it doesn’t change our preparation.”