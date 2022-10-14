TROY PREVIEW: Offensive line progressing as Trojans host Texas State

It’s been a learning curve for Troy center Jake Andrews and the rest of the linemen with a new offense in place this season, but little by little the unit appears to be shaping into form going into Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas State.

“Just understanding the structure and the schemes of defenses and the identification part of defense was kind of new to all of us,” Andrews said. “We’ve all been used to being in a scheme that was simplified and it was kind of like an area of this guy is here, this guy is there.

“Well now, it’s like, who is this guy, what’s he doing, what’s his responsibility? You know, what formation are we in, what personnel group are we in?

“There are a lot of different things that go into it that I’m really glad I learned, because obviously with Coach Pop (O-line coach Cole Popovich) being from the NFL and that being an aspiration of a bunch of us in the O-line room want to do, it’s been really awesome to learn.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much more about football and defensive scheming as a whole because of him. It was difficult, but now things are settling down and it’s a lot easier. It’s going to pay off eventually.”

Of course it’s been even more of an adjustment for Andrews, who moved over from his regular guard spot of the last few years to taking on the role of center following the graduation of three-year starter Dylan Bradshaw.

“I think I haven’t played my best ball yet,” Andrews said. “I don’t think as an offensive line we’ve played our best ball yet. I think we’ve gotten better each game. I think there are obviously some things that you can do better.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve also come a long way. I’m proud of how well we’ve bought in as a unit and I’m expecting better things every week. Each week we have more guys watching extra film … doing all these extra things so we can be more successful.”

Andrews believes Texas State may present the biggest challenge the Trojans’ linemen have faced thus far.

“Texas State always has a good box … their front seven has always played really hard against us,” Andrews said. “They play hard non-stop no matter what the score is. They’re going to play good ball.”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall believes the same about Texas State.

“I think they have the best defensive line we’ve played so far,” Sumrall said. “They have the best defensive lineman we’ve played so far, Levi Bell. He’s a game wrecker. They move him around and play him at multiple spots.

“If we don’t know where he is all night, we’re going to have issues. We have got to block him because he absolutely spoils plays and drives."

Texas State (3-3 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) comes into Veterans Memorial Stadium on a high after whipping Appalachian State 36-24 a week ago. The Bobcats led the game 30-3 early in the third quarter before App State fought back a bit.

"Another good challenge in this league," Sumrall said. "From top to bottom in this league, it's going to be a great challenge. This is not the same Sun Belt it was 10 years ago.”

Troy’s defense is sure to get a strong test from the Bobcats’ offense.

“They’ve got some dynamic playmakers,” Sumrall said. “The quarterback, Layne Hatcher, is a transfer from Arkansas State who has thrown for 7,400 yards and 65 touchdowns in his college career, so very productive.

“They’ve got two really good running backs in Calvin Hill and Lincoln Pare. Their slot receiver, Ashtyn Hawkins, has 45 catches on the year. I mean, he is a big-time playmaker. And they’ve got two guys who are all-conference players in their O-line. So there a good quality bunch on offense.”

The Troy offense has also been showing improvement each week, though turnovers in the red zone have been troubling.

“We do have to finish drives better and protect the football better on offense,” Sumrall said. “Those are two main areas we have to grow really fast if we want to achieve the things we want to achieve this season.”