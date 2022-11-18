TROY PREVIEW: Seniors to be recognized as Trojans host ULM

Troy will recognize 22 football seniors Saturday as part of the final home game of the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe, half of them being in the recruiting class head coach Jon Sumrall had a role in when he was an assistant for the Trojans.

“Fourteen of those 22 guys I was a part of recruiting,” Sumrall said. “I think 11 of them when I was here before, and then three of them that are seniors that we got to come join the team this year for basically their last year of eligibility.

“But 22 guys that we’re grateful for their contributions to Troy football and helping recapture just a winning spirit we want to have around here. We’ve got a lot of football left to play, hopefully, but we do want to take our last regular season game at home to acknowledge them.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium as Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) rolls into the game on a seven-game win streak. ULM (4-6, 3-3 SBC) comes into the game on a bit of a roll as well. The Warhawks have won two straight against Texas State (31-30) and Georgia State (31-28).

“Don’t let their record give you any indication … I mean, they’re 4-6 by record … they lost by a score to Coastal Carolina, they lost by a score to South Alabama and they played Alabama and Texas, two Power 5 teams,” Sumrall said.

“Their quarterback Chandler Rogers is a dynamic player. Their wide receiver Tyrone Howell Is the best receiver we’ve played all year, and I’m not just saying that. I think against South Alabama he had nine catches for 240-something yards and three touchdowns. He is the best receiver we’ve played all year, and if we’re not really prepared for him, it’s going to be a long Saturday for the Troy football team.”

Through 10 games, Howell leads ULM with 45 receptions for 775 yards and six touchdowns. Rogers ranks 13th nationally and is second in the Sun Belt Conference with a .687 completion percentage.

“Defensively, No. 91(Caleb Thomas), their nose (tackle), is as good of a player in the interior line that we’ve played against in this league as well. They’re a good football team. They’re well-coached and have good players. They could easily have the same record we’ve got, to be quite honest with you.”

Troy fought back from a 9-0 halftime deficit last week at home to defeat non-conference foe Army 10-9 before a sellout crowd.

Playing strong in the second half has been a pattern for this Troy football team under a new coaching staff, unlike recent years when the Trojans struggled after intermission.

“I just feel like it comes down to coaching,” defensive end Antonio Showers said. “Our coaches are really great in making adjustments and seeing things in the first half and giving us an opportunity to go out there and change the game for the better in the second half.

“The players as well do a good job of coming out and responding in a good way. We never give up. We always come back harder and stay fighting … and doing our best to grind out the win no matter how ugly or pretty it may look.”

Showers is among the seniors who will be playing his last regular season game at The Vet.

“It’s a very emotional game for me,” Showers said. “This is my fifth season with Troy. I really appreciate the community, the organization, these coaches, these players … all these guys I’ve been with throughout the years.

“Troy holds a special place in my heart. The players I’ve grown up with are like family to me. The fans are very supportive. They may not know you personally, but they always care for you in the greatest way and wish you to be successful.”

Senior safety T.J. Harris says he’s very excited.

“I ready to leave a good mark with the Troy fans and the Troy community,” Harris said. “Troy has meant so much to me. They gave me a place like home and made me feel welcomed from the first day I got here as a freshman. Ever since then, the coaches have been like a family to me.”

Senior defensive tackle Will Choloh is proud of the turnaround this season from a program that suffered through three straight losing seasons under former coach Chip Lindsey.

“I feel like I’ve seen every good, every bad you could have in football these last five years,” Choloh said. “A lot of people thought this program was dead. We as players had to buy into what the new coaches were saying and we did. We’re a proud group.”

Troy sits atop the Sun Belt West Division, with South Alabama just behind with the same conference mark, but the Trojans hold the tie-breaker due to their win over the Jaguars.

A Trojan victory Saturday and a Southern Miss win over South Alabama will send Troy to the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game for the first time in program history against East Division winner Coastal Carolina on Dec. 3, with the location, either Troy or Conway, S.C., still to be determined.

Troy still has one regular season game left next week at Arkansas State, while South Alabama hosts Old Dominion.