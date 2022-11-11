TROY PREVIEW: Troy tries to keep win streak alive in hosting Army

The main event will be on the football field when Troy puts its six-game win streak on the line against visiting Army on Saturday, but there will be plenty of other attractions at Veterans Memorial Stadium as part of the Military Appreciation Game.

A pregame flyover will feature four helicopters from Fort Rucker and will occur in conjunction with the National Anthem performed by Troy’s Sound of the South band. Additionally, an American Flag that stretches the length of the football field will be on display during the National Anthem.

Upon entry, all fans in attendance will receive a Patriotic Power T sticker to show their Trojan Pride and support for our nation's military. Additionally, there will be 4,000 rally towels provided in the student section courtesy of Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Troy Athletics.

During halftime of the game, all veterans and active duty members are invited to participate in the annual March of Heroes. Fireworks will accompany this celebration as the Sound of the South performs each branch's song.

As of Thursday, fewer than 500 tickets remained for the game. The entire lower bowl, all general admission seating and all North End Zone seating are sold out. A limited number of tickets remain in selected reserve sections, with pricing starting at $24 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased by visiting TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or by calling 334-670-3681.

It will be the first ever matchup between Troy and Army, which is being held in conjunction with the Memorial Day weekend.

On the football field, Troy coach Jon Sumrall expects quite a battle.

“They’re a really good team,” Sumrall said. “They’ve been to a bowl game five of the last six years. They’ve won that bowl game four of the last five. So they are a high-level program that’s played really good football over an extended period of time.

“They’ve got a lot of pride in that program and a lot of toughness. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the team we’re getting ready to play … the coaching staff and their players … they do a tremendous job. We have got our work cut out for us.”

Army's triple-option attack ranks second nationally, averaging 302.5 rushing yards per game, while the Troy defense has held six opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing (most in the country) and ranks 21st nationally, allowing just 113.1 yards per game on the ground. Troy has held six of its last eight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing.

“The obvious challenge is what they do offensively in running the option,” Sumrall said. “During the 10th week of the season and an option team pops up on your schedule may be a bigger challenge than if we’re playing an offense very similar to what we’ve played in the last several weeks.”

It will be Army's fourth against a Sun Belt Conference opponent this season, with the Black Knights claiming a victory over ULM (Troy's opponent next week) and losses to Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

“Defensively, they’re very similar to how we are,” Sumrall said. “They’ve got some good rushers, some good DBs, they’ve got quality players and they do a really good job with punt blocks. They’ve had a whole lot of punts they’ve blocked over the last several years. So we’ve got to be good on punt team to make sure we get the ball out quick and then protect.”

Troy (7-2 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) has won six straight games for the first time since 2017 and sits atop the Western Division of the conference. Army is 3-5 and coming off a 13-7 loss to Air Force last week.