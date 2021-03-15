Troy promotes Brown; hires Ross to staff

TROY – Troy football head coach Chip Lindsey made a pair of staff announcements Monday with the promotion of Dayne Brown to special teams coordinator/tight ends coach and the addition of Caleb Ross as director of player personnel and high school relations.
Brown joined the Troy staff in 2019 and has served as the Trojans’ director of recruiting the last two seasons following one year at Kansas where he was a special teams analyst and the assistant director of recruiting
“Dayne has done a tremendous job with our recruiting the last two seasons and the proof is in the high-character, high-ability ‘Troy Kinda Guys’ that we have added to our program,” Lindsey said. “He has a great background in special teams and has a great analytical mind when it comes to breaking down opponents and finding potential weaknesses in their coverage and kick units. Dayne has an infectious personality and will transition nicely into this new role.”
During his run as Troy’s head of the recruiting department, the Trojans signed the top two classes in program history, per 247Sports’ composite ranking system.
“My family and I are extremely excited about the opportunity to be special teams coordinator and coach the tight ends at Troy,” Brown said. “We are extremely grateful to Coach Lindsey for blessing our family with this tremendous opportunity, and I will work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the young men in this program.”
Prior to his tenure at Kansas, Brown, who has been in a number of roles at both the collegiate and high school levels, was at Kent State for two years as director of football operations and was director of recruiting and player development at Southern Miss (2013-15) where Lindsey was the offensive coordinator for the final two seasons of his tenure.
Brown spent two seasons as defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky after serving as the head football coach and head weightlifting coach at Harmony (Fla.) High School for three years.
He worked as associate director of football operations at Northwestern during the 2007 season and 2008 signing classes after serving as defensive coordinator at both Lake Howell and St. Cloud high schools in Florida. He also spent six seasons as head coach at Magoffin County (Ky.) High School.
A 1996 graduate of Morehead State University, Brown received his bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a master’s in educational leadership at Union College.
Ross joins the Troy staff after three years as the head coach at Prattville where he led the Lions to three straight Alabama 7A playoff appearances. He has also been a head coach at Opelika, McGill-Toolen and Thompson.
“Caleb is one of the most respected coaches in the state of Alabama and his results on the field and in the development of his players speak for themselves,” Lindsey said. “Over his 19 years as a high school coach in this state, Caleb has built countless relationships with other coaches and schools across not only our state but across the region. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Troy.”
Coaching at his alma mater, Ross led Prattville to a 23-11 record as head coach after inheriting a program that was just 5-13 the two seasons prior. Twenty-nine of his players signed college scholarships and the playoff appearances were the first for the school since 2014.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work for Chip Lindsey and Troy University,” Ross said. “Troy is an outstanding school with a deep football tradition. Coaching at the collegiate level has been a goal of mine since I got into coaching, and I am very proud we get to achieve that goal at a place like Troy.”
Ross led Opelika to a 9-4 mark and a berth in the third round of the Alabama 6A state playoffs in 2017 following a successful three-year run at McGill-Toolen in Mobile where the Yellow Jackets were 26-2, won a state title in 2015 and was runner-up in 2016.
Before taking over as the head coach, Ross spent the 2013 season as the Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator after serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Spanish Fort in 2012. He began his head coaching career at Thompson in 2011.
Ross spent five years as an assistant coach at Prattville, including the final three as the offensive coordinator, before going to Thompson. The Lions won three state titles and advanced to the championship game another year during his first tenure at his alma mater.
Ross began his high school coaching career at Clinton High School (2002-05), all on the defensive side of the football, before transitioning to offense the following year at Prattville.
A 2002 graduate of Samford University, Ross earned his master’s degree in sport & fitness management from Troy University in 2018.