Troy promotes Brown; hires Ross to staff

Prior to his tenure at Kansas, Brown, who has been in a number of roles at both the collegiate and high school levels, was at Kent State for two years as director of football operations and was director of recruiting and player development at Southern Miss (2013-15) where Lindsey was the offensive coordinator for the final two seasons of his tenure.

Brown spent two seasons as defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky after serving as the head football coach and head weightlifting coach at Harmony (Fla.) High School for three years.

He worked as associate director of football operations at Northwestern during the 2007 season and 2008 signing classes after serving as defensive coordinator at both Lake Howell and St. Cloud high schools in Florida. He also spent six seasons as head coach at Magoffin County (Ky.) High School.

A 1996 graduate of Morehead State University, Brown received his bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a master’s in educational leadership at Union College.

Ross joins the Troy staff after three years as the head coach at Prattville where he led the Lions to three straight Alabama 7A playoff appearances. He has also been a head coach at Opelika, McGill-Toolen and Thompson.