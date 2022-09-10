Troy pulls away from Alabama A&M to give Sumrall first head coaching win

TROY – Jon Sumrall got a hug from his family and soaked in the moment shortly after recording his first win as a head coach during Troy’s 38-17 victory over Alabama A&M at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

In what was a game lasting close to four hours before a crowd of 26,189, Sumrall was already ready to get back to work with a tough task ahead next week at Appalachian State, a team which upset Texas A&M earlier Saturday. ESPN has announced that College GameDay will be at Boone, N.C., for the game.

“A lot coming up and I look forward to getting back to work,” Sumrall said. “I’ll probably start working back here in about half an hour.”

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson threw for a career-high 351 yards on 23-of-34 passing with four touchdowns, marking the sixth time in his career to go over the 300-yard mark in a game. The four TD pass tied a career best for Watson.

“I think we started off slow, but I think we opened it up some towards the end,” Watson said. “Our receivers played great and our O-line protected really well.”

After a lackluster first half in which Troy led 7-3 following a touchdown with just 38 seconds left in the second quarter when Watson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to RaJae’ Johnson, the Trojans scored on their first two possessions of the second half and never looked back.

While pleased with the first win, Sumrall is eager to push his team to be better.

“I’m extremely critical of myself and our team and how we played,” Sumrall said. “There are a million things already in my head that we’ve got to do better.

“I’m so hungry to see us chase a different level and having a different standard of what is our expectation of how we play the game, and we’re not anywhere near that.

“We didn’t play very well to start the game and I’ve got to respond and help our team get better prepared to come out and start faster. I do think the positives are is we’ve gotten our backs against the wall in a couple of games and haven’t quit, which is encouraging.

“I’m still going to celebrate tonight and we’re going to enjoy the win, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

On the first drive after intermission, Watson connected with tight end Deyunkrea Lewis on a 40-yard touchdown pass down the sidelines. Brooks Buce added the PAT and Troy led 14-3.

On the next Troy drive, Watson threw to Dothan product Jabre Barber, who broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown. The PAT by Buce made it 21-3 with 10:34 to play in the third quarter.

Troy extended the lead with 1:47 to play in the third when Watson hit Deshon Stoudemire on a 13-yard scoring toss and a 28-3 lead following the PAT. A field goal of 30 yards by Buce with 12:19 left in the game made it 31-3.

The Trojans added a final touchdown when back-up quarterback Jarret Doege connected with Peyton Higgins on a 39-yard touchdown pass with 7:02 left.

Alabama A&M scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one with 8:39 left and the final with 3:49 left.

There was a scare when star linebacker Carlton Martial was shaken up early in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game after walking off the field on his own with a lower body injury.

“I thought he got hit from behind, but maybe he just got stepped on in pursuit on a screen play,” Sumrall said. “He’s a tough dude, so for him to not come back … he tried to.”

Martial had four tackles at that point and is now three shy of tying the Sun Belt career tackles record of 460 held by Bryan London, who set the mark at Texas State (2015-2019). Martial was in on a sack early in the second quarter and moved into a tie for third in Sun Belt history with 47 1/2 tackles for loss.

The Trojans were also without starting linebacker K.J. Robertson, who injured an ankle in practice this past week.

Alabama A&M led 3-0 until the final minute of the first half thanks to a 47-yard field goal by Zach Alvarez late in the opening quarter before Troy broke into the scoring column on the Watson to Johnson touchdown in the final minute of the half.

Troy had two other good opportunities to score in the opening half before coming away empty.

The Trojans drove to the A&M 9 following a short run by Kimani Vidal with less than 10 minutes to play in the half, but Watson was sacked and fumbled on the next play and A&M took back over.

Troy again appeared ready to get on the scoreboard when Buce lined for a 34-yard field goal try on the next Trojans’ series, but a high snap was bobbled by holder Mike Rivers and he was taken down.

Making the Plays

Taiyon Palmer intercepted a pass at the Troy 3 in the first quarter to stop an A&M drive and returned it 26 yards in what was his second career INT… Tight end Michael Vice caught a pass over the middle and turned it into a 31-yard gain in the second quarter … Linebacker Terry Thomas made his first career interception midway through the third quarter … Tackle T.J. Jackson got his first career sack early in the fourth quarter and added another one before finishing up.

They Said It

Linebacker Jayden McDonald: “We had two great players out in Carlton and K.J., so I know it’s up to me to step up and be that guy to motivate the defense … get us ready to play. Whether they’re out or not, we’ve just got to have that next man up mentality and work every day. They made some plays out there and have some good athletes, but it just came down to us making adjustments and do what we do. We just have to play our brand of football."

Defensive end Antonio Showers: “Once we figured out and our coaches saw what they had going on and saw the different looks, the team responded pretty well. To sum it up, the coaches saw it and we just executed."

Receiver RaJae’ Johnson: “When the ball is in the air, I don’t consider it a 50-50 ball, it’s more of an 80-20. There’s still a chance that they can defend it, but when the ball is like that in the air, I’m coming down with it the majority of the time."

Worth Noting

Troy had just 28 total yards of offense with 11:37 to play in the first half. By halftime, Troy had increased that number to 173 … RaJae’ Johnson scored Troy’s first two touchdowns of the season, getting a 3-yard TD reception in the second half of the opener against Ole Miss and then a 12-yard catch for the Trojans’ first score against Alabama A&M with just 38 seconds left in the first half … Troy had 229 passing yards in the third quarter, but -8 rushing yards in the period.

Evaluation

After an absolutely miserable start offensively, Troy got on the scoreboard right before halftime and the momentum carried over to the second half as the Trojans put it in the end zone again on the first series of the third quarter and never let up. Opening up the passing game with some downfield throws seemed to do the trick in changing the momentum. Defensively, the Trojans played well after a shaky first quarter and played solid the rest of the way. Troy seemed to be overlooking A&M in the early going, but finally got in gear.

Up Next

Buckle up. Troy travels to Boone, N.C., for a 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt showdown against Appalachian State, which won 17-14 at Texas A&M on Saturday. In two weeks, the Trojans return home to host Marshall, which beat Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday.