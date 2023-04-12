There is no doubting the quickness and speed of Asa Martin, a former Mr. Football in Alabama who transferred to Troy in January after spending the past three years at Memphis.

“My question on Asa coming here was would he run behind his pads and run somebody over,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said following a recent practice. “I knew he had the skillset and athletic movements and ability to play in space and he’s a really good pass catcher.”

Martin rushed for 435 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 312 yards and a TD this past season at Memphis. Named Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2018 following his senior season at Austin High in Decatur, Martin began his college career at Auburn for a year and then transferred to Miami but never played there before transferring to Memphis. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Sumrall has seen Martin make some strides since arriving on the Troy campus.

“In a scrimmage (two Fridays ago), you saw him make a couple of runs and get behind his pads and run defenders over, which was exciting,” Sumrall said. “If he can add that to his game … I’ve challenged him … I’ve told him we’re really direct around here and don’t pull any punches. I’ve told him, ‘I’ve seen you do these things – this is the one thing you have to do to take the next step as a player.’

“And I think you’re seeing him take that step. I’m excited where he’s at and I think he’s doing a really good job so far.”

As a high school senior, Martin rushed for 2,228 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. He’s now reunited with an Austin High teammate, Troy senior cornerback Reddy Steward.

“Me and him played together from probably about sixth grade and we played at Austin together and we even played in the defensive backfield together,” Martin said. “I played corner and he played a little corner, too.”

Steward was one of the reasons Martin decided to leave Memphis for Troy.

“I hadn’t been in college with anybody that close,” Martin said. “Every day we’re chilling, or we’ll go work out and go watch a little film. We’re pushing each other.

“We’re rooming together and it’s been really fun. It’s kind of crazy because I’m older than Reddy, but he’s been the one teaching me and showing me around Troy and stuff like that.”

Transitioning from a big city like Memphis to a small one in south Alabama hasn’t taken much of an adjustment for Martin.

“It’s been more what I’m used to,” Martin said. “I’m from Courtland, Alabama, which is a really small town. Troy isn’t very big as well, so for me, I fit right in.”

Martin knew he would have to prove himself once donning a Trojan jersey.

“In my career, being kind of a skill guy at a running back; being kind of a lighter guy, it’s always been, ‘We know he can make a guy miss, but can he run a guy over, and can he get the hard 2 (yards) or the hard 3?’” Martin said.

“That’s what I’ve really been harping on myself this spring. I’ve just got to keep that going and take it into the season. I feel like I’m progressing pretty good.”

He doesn’t mind having to prove himself behind the likes of Kimani Vidal, the Trojans’ top running back the last two years.

“Every school I’ve been at there have been three or four guys that can play on a Saturday,” Martin said. “With that, it just brings out a lot of competition. I think there’s no difference in Memphis and coming to Troy from the competition aspect.

“Kimani is coming back as the leading rusher. When I was going to Memphis, there was already a leading rusher as well, so just going in and competing with those guys and trying to create a role for myself in any way and form that I can.”

The Trojans will end spring work on Saturday in the annual T-Day scrimmage beginning at 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It will give Martin yet another chance to make an impression in front of the coaches and fans.

“I’m at peace ending my career here at Troy and the state of Alabama and giving it my best shot,” Martin said.