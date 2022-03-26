Troy puts on shoulder pads to finish first week of spring practice

TROY – It was Troy football team’s time to get physical on Saturday.

The Trojans finished off their first week of spring practice under new head coach Jon Sumrall with a physical two-hour workout at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.

The practice was the first this spring in shoulder pads and Sumrall was impressed with what he saw of the Trojans during the intense practice.

“First day of practice in pads had a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Sumrall said. “I thought we did a really good job for our first-time in wearing shoulder pads and practicing with the right tempo at the line of scrimmage.”

Working on all aspects of the game during the practice, the Trojans held several 11-on-11 drills as they try to build chemistry before going into full-gear contact drills next week.

“They were smart at being physical while not throwing guys around,” Sumrall said. “They brought the physical element into the game but also being smart about how we practice.

“They competed. The excitement level of these guys, I have no complaints. They have come out every day this week with energy.”

Trojan players were also excited about putting on the shoulder pads and having a physical practice.

“It was a really good day today getting pads on,” sophomore running back Kimani Vidal said. “It was good day to be physical and set a tone on the first Saturday (of the spring). It was nice to have some push back (from the defense).”

Vidal said an important part of the practice for the Trojan running backs focused on maintaining ball security during drills.

“Ball security is going to be really important,” Vidal said. “We need to pay attention to details because the intensity level has been pushed.”

Troy continues with three practices this week, starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. pending inclement weather. The Trojans will also practice on Thursday and Saturday morning. They will split the practices this week between their practice field and going into Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sumrall said there were several things in particular Trojan coaches want to work on in the next week as Troy shifts toward full-gear contact drills.

“Alignments, assignments, details to technique,” Sumrall said. “Everything we do we have to be very detailed in how we are doing it. The guys are ready to have contact. They are ready to compete, but we have to make sure they have to understand how we are doing what we are doing and why we are doing it. They continue to grow in that area.”

As a team, Troy is working toward its annual spring T-Day intrasquad game, set for Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy returns 10 starters on offense from last year’s 5-7 season, including All-Sun Belt selections in left tackle Austin Stidham and receiver Tez Johnson and Vidal.

Defensively, the Trojans return nine starters from a year ago, led by All-American linebacker Carlton Martial and All-American bandit Javon Solomon. Additionally, the Troy defense returns All-Sun Belt selections Will Choloh, KJ Robertson, Reddy Stewart, Richarc Jiburnor and TJ Harris.

The Trojans open the 2022 season on the road on Saturday, Sept. 3, playing at Southeastern Conference opponent Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

The following week on Sept. 10, Troy has its home opener against Alabama A&M. The Trojans then open Sun Belt Conference play on Sept. 17 at Appalachian State before holding its home conference opener on Sept. 24 against Marshall.

Game times have not been set yet for any Troy football game.