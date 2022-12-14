Troy QB Gunnar Watson, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock have been a good mix

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, who said earlier this week he’ll return for his final year of eligibility next season, has blossomed under the tutelage of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.

“He’s one of the more detailed quarterback coaches I’ve ever had,” Watson said. “He’s really in-depth in the meetings and he’s detailed all of the time. He’s helped me out a lot and he’s hard on us. I love a coach who is going to be hard on me.”

Watson has always kept a strong mindset despite bouncing back and forth at times between being the starter and the backup over the past three seasons.

“I just think he’s a competitor; he’s a winner,” Craddock said. “Nothing really bothers him. He never gets too up or too down. He’s tough.

“I think he’s done a really good job for us this year as far as a leader. I think the guys really respond to him on our team and he does everything he’s asked to do.”

Like Watson, Craddock was a college quarterback and can relate to what his pupil is experiencing on the field. Craddock played QB at Middle Tennessee from 2004-2008.

“I definitely think that always helps when you’ve got a coach that’s been in his shoes and has gone through a lot of the same things good and bad, you know?” Craddock said.

“It’s really nothing I’ve done. It’s really his hard work and dedication since we challenged him back in January when we first got here just to kind of be our guy, to be our leader, and to work harder than he’s ever worked before and he’s done that.”

Watson believes Craddock having been a quarterback has helped the two to bond.

“During the game he’s really not too hard on us because he played that position in college and he knows the position really well,” Watson said. “I think my favorite thing in practice is he’s going to be hard on us, but if something goes bad in the game, he’s going to go, ‘OK next play, let’s go. Don’t worry about it.’”

Watson is coming off his best performance of the season in leading Troy to a 45-26 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game two Saturdays ago at Veterans Memorial Stadium. He was named the Most Valuable Player after throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-17 passing.

Among his top targets in that game was RaJae' Johnson, who caught four passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Johnson is a senior who transferred to Troy from UAB before this season and has been a primary target for Watson.

“RaJae’ is a big target that plays hard, plays fast and can really go up and get the ball,” Watson said. “That’s the biggest thing is I trust him going up and getting the ball and that’s huge for an outside receiver with his height and length. He’s played really well all year.”

Watson hopes to take that momentum into the Cure Bowl this Friday as Troy (11-2) takes on Conference USA champion UTSA (11-2). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CST. at Exploria Stadium.

Watson will match up against UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who has thrown for school records of 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns on 305-of-429 passing along with 588 yards and nine scores on the ground. It’s much like the scenario when he matched up against Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, who was the Sun Belt Player of the Year. Watson out-shined McCall in the SBC championship game.

He says he doesn’t look at going against Harris as extra incentive to do well.

“Not really,” Watson said. “I’ve got to do my job on the offensive side of the ball. I’m very confident in our defense. I know what they can do … they’ve held people to very little points this year. So doing our job on offense and staying on the field is really the biggest thing.”

Troy’s offense has been picking up steam in recent weeks and appears to be peaking at the perfect time. Six of Troy’s last 10 touchdown drives have consumed less than two minutes off the clock and Troy has scored on 18 of its last 31 possessions in what’s been a good mix between the run and pass.

“I think we’re just clicking,” Watson said. “The Ark State and the ULM games, Kimani (Vidal) rushed for over 200 yards (each game) and the last game we threw the ball really well and D.K. (Billingsley, running back) had a really good game.

“So I think we’re just clicking in the run game and in the pass game. Whatever is working and whatever is going to win us the game is what we’re going to do.”

Watson said he’s even been a bit surprised at how much success the Trojans have had during the first year of new head coach Jon Sumrall at the helm.

“I’d say I was a little surprised that we did as well as we did,” Watson said. “I mean, I knew we were going to have a good team … we had everyone back basically.

“It exceeded my expectations I guess you could say. I think we had an awesome year and that’s props to coach Sumrall. He’s done an awesome job with us and he has exceeded my expectations for sure.”

He believes the 32-28 loss at Appalachian State on a last-second desperation pass actually was the turning point of the season for Troy.

“I’m not happy that we lost that game, but I think it did drive us to where we are today,” Watson said. “After that game we all thought we would meet them again in the championship and that didn’t end up happening, but I really do think that pushed us to go on the run that we’re on now. Hopefully we can continue that.”

No matter what happens Friday, Watson will get back to work in hopes of earning a chance to lead the team again next year.

Craddock is pleased that Watson, who has been on campus five years, has decided to come back for a sixth season.

“Well, I just think he’s had such a good year and who wouldn’t want to do that again,” Craddock said. “There’s an end date on all of our careers … it’s inevitable. When that date is, we don’t know.

“But as long as you have a chance to play, you might as well play and that’s kind of what I’ve shared with Gunnar and I think he’s excited about coming back next year.”