Troy QB Watson develops confidence, leadership

The physical abilities have been clearly seen in Gunnar Watson ever since he stepped foot on the Troy University campus.
The pro-style quarterback can throw the football with force on a tight spiral, yet also displays a terrific touch. He has the ability to scramble out of the pocket and pick up some tough yards as well with his 6-foot-5, 208-pound frame.
Now three years into the program – a redshirt year in 2018 and a back-up role a year ago – the Butler, Ga., product is confident on the field and has a good feel for the system second-year head coach Chip Lindsey has implemented.
“I think the biggest thing is probably I’ve had a whole year under coach (Chip) Lindsey’s offense and I think I know it pretty well,” Watson said. “I hope to go out there and make smart decisions and take care of the ball and I think that’s going to help me a lot.”
Another intangible separating him from the others vying for the starting job this preseason is how he’s stepped up as a leader. Watson was named the No. 1 quarterback following a scrimmage several weeks ago.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve tried to do anything different,” Watson said. “I always just try to have a good relationship with everybody on the team. I’m just being myself.”
Taking a bigger leadership role, however, has been noticeable to the players around him.
“I remember when Gunnar got here his freshman year, I just watched him grow from a boy to a man,” junior cornerback Terence Dunlap said. “Now he comes to practice every day with a starting quarterback mentality.
“He encourages everybody. He’s the main vocal leader we hear doing his quarterback duties. We’ve got other guys that are still in there (competing for QB role) like Parker (McNeil) and Jacob (Free) that are still coming along, and he encourages those guys. He’s just not all about himself.”
Perhaps nobody on the team knows him better than senior center Dylan Bradshaw, who is also one of Watson’s roommates.
“He’s building that confidence,” Bradshaw said. “It takes time for a quarterback, especially a younger guy, to do that but he’s come along really well.
“Gunnar is going to be a great quarterback for us. He’s got the leadership and skill set you need at that position. He can be a vocal leader, he can be an energetic leader and at other times he leads by example. Gunnar has been that guy that day in and day out comes to work.”
Bradshaw has helped mold him into that role.
“Just making sure he’s comfortable in stepping into that leadership role, because although he may not be a senior or he may not be an older guy, your quarterback has to call the shots sometimes, you know?” Bradshaw said. “We watch a lot of tape together and I tell him certain things that can tip him off.
“Where I might not understand the secondary as much as he does, he doesn’t understand the box as much as I do. So when it comes down to the schematics of that, I can help Gunnar, whether it’s protection, or any part of the running game, so he can understand.”
Bradshaw said Watson is plenty tough enough for the challenges ahead.
“He’s a gritty guy,” Bradshaw said. “On the outside looking in, you might not get to see that, but from our perspective that’s what you want in a guy at quarterback.
“He’s somebody who’s going to put their neck on the line for you. I think the whole team would stand behind me and agree when I say that. He’s got all of our support.”
As a true freshman, Watson played in two games and completed 5-of-8 passes for 20 yards against Florida A&M and 3-of-4 passes for 25 yards against Liberty. He was eligible for a redshirt season.
Last season as the back-up to Kaleb Barker, he completed 13-of-22 passes for 89 yards while playing in six games.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh has been impressed with Watson’s progression.
“He’s done a good job of leading our offense and operating our offense within the parameters that we give him and really being able to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” Pugh said.
Pugh adds Watson needs to continue pushing to improve heading into the season.
“He’s got to go out and continue to perform just like coach Lindsey has told him each day to be able to keep his job, too,” Pugh said. “There’s not time for anyone to get complacent and think they are where they are need to be.
“I think everyone needs to strive to continue to get better each and every day as coaches and players. So far, I’ve been impressed with what Gunnar has brought to the table to this camp so far.”
Watson is ready to get the season started after one game was canceled and another postponed to later in the season due to COVID-19. The Trojans are now scheduled to open the season at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19.
“I’m a little anxious, but the good thing is we get more time to practice to go over our installs and all of that good stuff and I’ll get more time with the receivers,” Watson said. “I think the offense will get better and better as we practice more.”
