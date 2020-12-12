Troy rallies, but falls on Coastal Carolina TD drive in final minute

TROY – In the blink of an eye, what was shaping up to be an amazing comeback and upset victory for Troy ended up being another storyline in Coastal Carolina’s dream season.
Less than a minute after Troy took a 38-35 lead with 1:20 left in the game, Coastal drove 75 yards in five plays to win it 42-38 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall to Jaivon Heiligh with 35 seconds left.
Coastal, ranked No. 11 in the nation, remains unbeaten at 11-0 and plays in the Sun Belt championship game next Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Troy falls to 5-6, 3-4 in the Sun Belt, and will conclude its regular season next Thursday at home against Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“We didn’t make enough plays at the end,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “That’s the bottom line. Our guys fought their guts out. Obviously we know Coastal has got a good football team, but I thought we fought them tooth and nail and really had an opportunity to win the game there at the end.
“I want to say I’ve never been more proud of a group of kids than I am with our team for what we’ve gone through this fall. Our kids have fought the ups and downs of this season. They’ve never flinched.”
In a game in which Troy got hit in the face early in falling behind 14-0, the Trojans punched back and fought gallantly the rest of the way before the Chanticleers ultimately pulled off the win.
Back-up quarterback Jacob Free, who entered when Gunnar Watson was hurt with less than five minutes left, rallied the Trojans with two touchdowns in less than two minutes – a 3-yard TD run by Jamontez Woods with 2:48 left and a 6-yard scoring pass to Tray Eafford with 1:20 left, followed by a successful 2-point conversion on a pass from Free to Khalil McClain for a three-point lead.
The final Troy touchdown was set up when linebacker Carlton Martial, who had an amazing 21 tackles, picked off a pass at the Coastal 40.
But after Troy took its first and only lead, Coastal wasted little time driving down the field for the winning points. McCall hit Isaiah Likely on a 16-yard pass down to the 23 and then connected with Heiligh for the game-winner.
On Troy’s final series starting at the 25, Free threw two incompletions and then was hit and fumbled while scrambling on third down. Coastal recovered the fumble with 17 seconds left to wrap up the victory.
The Chanticleers led 14-0 after their first two offensive series before Troy got off the deck and scored the next 13 points. Coastal led 21-16 at halftime.
The Trojans were within 28-23 and came up with a great goal-line stand with 8:50 left in the game as running back Reese White was stopped on third-and-goal from the 1 and fourth-and-goal from the 1 – the fourth down stop made by Shakel Brown and Will Choloh.
On the ensuing play, Watson went down with the injury.
“He got hit on a sprint out,” Lindsey said. “He hit his head on the ground. It wasn’t cheap, it wasn’t dirty, he just got tackled and his head hit the ground. I don’t know how bad it was, but he got his bell rung a little bit for sure.”
Free entered in relief and kept the drive alive with a key third down pass of 8 yards to Todd to the 12.
On the next play, Free threw long but was intercepted by Alex Spillum at the Coastal 41 and he returned it 55 yards to the Troy 6.
After a 1-yard gain, McCall was dropped for a 3-yard loss back to the 6. McCall then threw for the end zone incomplete, but Troy cornerback Terence Dunlap was flagged for interference.
Two plays later, McCall went over the left side for a touchdown and a 35-23 Coastal lead following the PAT with 5:03 left in the game before Troy mounted its late rally.
Coming off a 22-17 win over then No. 8-ranked BYU and a week away from playing in the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Coastal was anything but flat in taking the fight to Troy.
CJ Marable, who last year scored with 30 seconds left on a run and also took in the 2-point conversion as Coastal rallied past Troy 36-35, was a thorn in the side of the Trojans again.
Marable scored on a 51-yard touchdown dash following an option pitch by Grayson McCall on the third play of the game and scored on a 20-yard catch on the Chanticleers second series of the game.
For the game, Marable rushed for 120 yards on two carries with two touchdowns and caught three passes for 47 yards with the TD.
After the first Coastal score, Troy benefited from some trickery on the ensuing kickoff as Reggie Todd took the kick and promptly threw across the field to Kaylon Geiger, who then raced down the sidelines all the way to the Coastal 25. However, three plays later, Watson was intercepted at the 10 on a third down throw over the middle.
Coastal then drove down the field 90 yards in nine plays for a TD as McCall connected with a wide open Marable over the middle to make it a two-touchdown lead.
Evan Legassey got the Trojans on the scoreboard with 4:02 to play in the opening quarter when he connected on a 42-yard field goal to make it a 14-3 game.
Troy trimmed the lead to 14-10 with 12:26 to play in the first half when Kimani Vidal went in on a 4-yard run up the middle on a 2nd-and-goal play to culminate a 13-play, 87-yard drive. Watson hit Vidal on a 14-yard pass completion down to the 4 to set up the score.
The Trojans pulled within 14-13 with 5:27 to play in the half when Legassey hit a 27-yard field goal. Troy had it first-and-goal at the 5, but two running plays netted 3 yards, and then Watson lost the handle on the ball after pulling back to pass on third down and recovered his own fumble at the 10 as the Trojans settled for the field goal.
Coastal responded by going 75 yards in eight plays to score when Marable took the pitch on the right side and went in from 2 yards out with 1:38 left. A 32-yard completion from McCall to Reese White down to the 4 set up the touchdown run.
Using a hurry-up offense, Troy marched down the field 66 yards in eight plays and was rewarded with a 23-yard field goal from Legassey on the final play of the half to make it a 21-16 score at halftime.
Coastal scored on its first drive of the second half, eating up more than nine minutes off the clock, completed by a McCall to Heiligh pass of 6 yards. The extra point kick made it a 28-16 advantage with 4:33 to play in the third quarter.
But Troy quickly answered, going 69 yards in four plays as Reggie Todd took a pass, broke several would-be tacklers and went into the end zone from 41 yards out. Legassey’s PAT made it 28-23 with 3:18 left in the third before the fourth-quarter fireworks.
