Troy rallies, but falls on Coastal Carolina TD drive in final minute

Marable scored on a 51-yard touchdown dash following an option pitch by Grayson McCall on the third play of the game and scored on a 20-yard catch on the Chanticleers second series of the game.

For the game, Marable rushed for 120 yards on two carries with two touchdowns and caught three passes for 47 yards with the TD.

After the first Coastal score, Troy benefited from some trickery on the ensuing kickoff as Reggie Todd took the kick and promptly threw across the field to Kaylon Geiger, who then raced down the sidelines all the way to the Coastal 25. However, three plays later, Watson was intercepted at the 10 on a third down throw over the middle.

Coastal then drove down the field 90 yards in nine plays for a TD as McCall connected with a wide open Marable over the middle to make it a two-touchdown lead.

Evan Legassey got the Trojans on the scoreboard with 4:02 to play in the opening quarter when he connected on a 42-yard field goal to make it a 14-3 game.

Troy trimmed the lead to 14-10 with 12:26 to play in the first half when Kimani Vidal went in on a 4-yard run up the middle on a 2nd-and-goal play to culminate a 13-play, 87-yard drive. Watson hit Vidal on a 14-yard pass completion down to the 4 to set up the score.