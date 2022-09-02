Troy ready for challenge at Ole Miss

New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall understands his team will be an underdog going into Ole Miss for the season opener on Saturday, but he relishes the opportunity in front of his team.

“What better way to figure out where you are at a starting point than to play somebody like Ole Miss,” Sumrall said. “Let’s go measure ourselves against somebody who is really, really good.

“Now, I’m not into moral victories. I don’t want to go over there and us just play good … I want to win. But I do think that it gives you a really good measuring stick for where are you and where do you need to go.”

The Trojans and Rebels are set for a 3 p.m. kickoff in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network.

While the Ole Miss offense is often thought of as a wide-open passing attack under the tutelage of head coach Lane Kiffin, it’s the running game that Sumrall believes will be just as crucial for both teams.

“They ran the ball really well,” Sumrall said of last year’s Rebels. “I think that gets lost in a lot of the stuff you think about Ole Miss with the tempo and their explosive plays. They were 12th in the country in rush offense.”

A couple of newcomers at running back via the transfer portal have the attention of Sumrall.

“Zach Evans is a former University of Georgia commit that ended up going to TCU,” Sumrall said. “He averaged 7 yards per carry. He’s a grown man. I mean, the way he plays the game … he’s a big-time back as good as anyone in the country.

“When you watch his film of what he did at TCU … and I remember watching him in high school as well … he could play for anybody in America and be anybody’s No. 1 running back.

“Then Ulysses Bentley, the kid from SMU (transfer running back), is a really good player as well. I think he had a 72-yard kickoff return during his time at SMU, so I could see them making him their kick returner. He’s good enough to start for a lot of people and he’s their back up.”

Troy has a talented running back room as well, led by sophomore Kimani Vidal, who quickly got the attention of Sumrall when he arrived on campus as the new coach.

“Kimani is as hard of a worker is there is on our team,” Sumrall said. “The day I actually officially got announced as the head coach here, Kimani was out on the field by himself doing conditioning drills and working out in December.

“Any time your best players are also your hardest workers; that usually correlates to having a quality team. I think what you’re looking at with Kimani is a young man who is physically gifted, really intelligent, tough … the type of guy you want on your team. I’m excited to watch him carry the workload in that room.

“I do think we’ve got really good depth at running back, too. I mean, Jamontez Woods, Damien Taylor, DK Billingsley, Charles Strong. We want to create explosive plays in the pass game, but you’re able to do that if you’re able to run the ball effectively.

“We do want to run the football. I’m not going to hide from that … not going to make any secret from that.”

Four starters return on the offensive line at Troy – Austin Stidham (LT), Deandre Butler (LG), Jake Andrews (C) and Grant Betts (RT). The newcomer is right guard Tyler Harvey-Fallows, a 6-3, 330-pound sophomore.

Andrews has moved over from guard to center in replacing three-year starter Dylan Bradshaw, who has graduated.

“Probably, the biggest concern I had through the spring was our O-line depth,” Sumrall said. “I feel like we’ve done a really good job with what we’ve added to the roster and what we’ve developed that was already on our roster.

“That’s probably the most improved position group on our team from February and March to right now. We’re asking that group to maybe play the game a little different than they played it last year by some technique things that they’re doing, and they’ve bought in.

“I think they take pride in their work and I’m excited to watch them grow. We’re nowhere near where we want to be, but I do think we’ve come a long way in that regard and believe those guys have improved a great deal.”

That unit will be tested by a talented Ole Miss defensive front, which includes Eufaula native KD Hill at nose tackle.

“They’re really deep on the D-line,” Sumrall said. “I think they’ll play nine or 10 guys on the D-line. Some of those guys who stick out are KD Hill from Eufaula, a really good player, and JJ Pegues, a transfer from Auburn.”

Sumrall believes his team is well prepared for the tough battle ahead.

“I think playing a game like this in Week 1 heightens your sense of urgency because you’re not easing into the season,” Sumrall said. “I think our kids are tired of hitting each other and are ready to go play against somebody with a different color jersey.

“I look forward to watching our guys cut it loose, go play and have fun … compete as a team and support each other.

“You want to play great teams in great environments and we’re going to have that opportunity on Saturday and I think our team is enthused about it.”