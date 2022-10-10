Troy receiver, Dothan product Jabre Barber out with injury

Former Dothan High standout and current Troy receiver Jabre Barber will be out for the foreseeable future with a lower leg injury, head coach Jon Sumrall revealed Monday.

Barber was injured late in the second quarter during Troy’s 27-10 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.

“He had pictures taken Saturday night which showed there is an issue,” Sumrall said. “It was a lower leg … not so much foot, more ankle, low leg.

“I think he’ll have a return this year. He’s undergoing a little procedure this (Monday) morning where we’re going to find out some more information on the length for how long he’ll be out.

“I would say he’s out for the next couple of weeks … I don’t have a definitive time on his return, but he is out for the foreseeable future.”

Barber is among the top receivers on the team with 25 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns over six games.

Sumrall doesn’t hide the affection he has for the sophomore receiver.

“I hate it for Jabre,” Sumrall said. “I love Jabre Barber, I love how he works, I love the person Jabre Barber. Jabre has been playing at a really high level because of his character, because of his work ethic and how he goes about his business.

“But we do have to have the next guy ready to go. In this game, there’s going to be attrition and that’s the thing you have to be ready to deal with. I feel confident that other guys are going to step up.”

Sumrall mentioned redshirt freshman Peyton Higgins may now have an expanded role and is confident he and others will be able to take up the slack.

“I think other guys just have to be ready to step up and take on some different roles, some larger roles and adjusted roles to make up for the absence of Jabre,” Sumrall said.

Another Dothan product, junior defensive tackle A.J. Pierce, is hopeful Barber will have a quick return.

“It affects me a lot,” Pierce said when asked about Barber’s injury. “Me and Jabre are like brothers. We grew up very close. He’s in good spirits and we’re looking to get him back rather sooner than later.”

QB situation: Sumrall hasn’t made a decision on whether Jarret Doege will get his second straight start at quarterback when Texas State visits on Saturday or if Gunnar Watson, who sustained an upper body injury two weeks ago, will return to his starting role.

Doege was 17-of-24 passing for 237 yards with a touchdown against Southern Miss. He was also intercepted twice. Watson has completed 110-of-170 passes for 1,451 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions in five games.

“Gunnar was available last week, but just didn’t play him,” Sumrall said. “I wanted to protect him out of an abundance of caution for his health and safety. He practiced all week and he was cleared to play, we just wanted to only use him in an emergency.

“I’ll know probably the middle of the week of who we’re going to start at quarterback. I don’t have an answer for you there. The nice thing is we’ve got two guys who have starting ability and have started games and we’ve won games with them being starters.”

Renfroe recognized: Pike Liberal Arts product Scott Taylor Renfroe, a redshirt freshman kicker, was named the John Johnson/Nathan Harris Service Award winner for the week.

“S.T. has been very active in the community going to elementary schools … doing some visits to Pike Lib and Troy Elementary. He did read to my little girl Stella’s (kindergarten) class this week … that might have given him the extra nudge to win that award,” Sumrall laughed.