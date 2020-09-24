Troy receiver Khalil McClain displays confidence, talent on the field

He then transferred to Hutchinson Community College and made the move to a receiver, where he caught 27 passes for 452 yards before signing with Troy.

“I’m very proud of Khalil,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “That first spring when I got here in 2019, he struggled some to be honest with you.

“Being a former quarterback and not having a lot of reps at wide receiver at this level, for sure, we challenged him to improve and get better – to go attack the ball batter and to use that big body and frame that he has.

“Instead of a guy pouting and upset because we were challenging and questioning him on how to do things or trying to get him to do it better, he went to work.”

Last season, McClain caught 45 passes for 562 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn’t drop a pass throughout the season and was named an All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention selection.

“In the offseason, he spent a lot of time catching balls with the jugs and running routes,” Lindsey said. “He’s just a hard-working guy and it seems to be paying off. He had a big year for us last year and got off to a great start (this year) and it doesn’t surprise me a bit. He’s a big, physical guy and loves to compete.