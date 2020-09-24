Troy receiver Khalil McClain displays confidence, talent on the field

Troy senior wide receiver Khalil McClain was caught a bit off guard when being informed No. 18-ranked BYU is a two-touchdown favorite over the Trojans on Saturday.
“Oh, they’re going to beat us by 14?” McClain said as if shocked. “We’re coming to play. They’ve got to come show us that they can beat us.”
McClain doesn’t lack confidence and for good reason.
The 6-foot-4, 222-pound senior is a defensive back’s nightmare with his physical play and leaping ability as key part of the Trojans’ talented receiving corps.
In Troy’s 47-14 opening win at Middle Tennessee last Saturday, McClain caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns – an 8-yard catch for the first score and a 5-yard score right before halftime.
He was named the Trojans’ offensive player of the week.
“I feel like I played well, but can always play better,” McClain said. “I only had 75 yards and I feel like I can do a lot better than that.
“I look at my stats and whatever, but I don’t really focus on stats. I definitely want to improve because I’ve got goals like anyone else. I’m trying to win games and hopefully one day play on Sundays.”
McClain was a standout quarterback at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., and played his first college season at Tulane, getting in two games as a reserve QB.
He then transferred to Hutchinson Community College and made the move to a receiver, where he caught 27 passes for 452 yards before signing with Troy.
“I’m very proud of Khalil,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “That first spring when I got here in 2019, he struggled some to be honest with you.
“Being a former quarterback and not having a lot of reps at wide receiver at this level, for sure, we challenged him to improve and get better – to go attack the ball batter and to use that big body and frame that he has.
“Instead of a guy pouting and upset because we were challenging and questioning him on how to do things or trying to get him to do it better, he went to work.”
Last season, McClain caught 45 passes for 562 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn’t drop a pass throughout the season and was named an All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention selection.
“In the offseason, he spent a lot of time catching balls with the jugs and running routes,” Lindsey said. “He’s just a hard-working guy and it seems to be paying off. He had a big year for us last year and got off to a great start (this year) and it doesn’t surprise me a bit. He’s a big, physical guy and loves to compete.
“The way we play offense, you can’t always determine where the ball is going to go, but he took advantage of it on Saturday.”
A nice touchdown catch with just three seconds left before halftime put Troy up 26-7.
“That was more on their defense,” McClain said. “The way they were playing, they were staying on the top shoulder and Gunnar (QB Watson) knew to put it back shoulder. We practice it all of the time. I’m going to go up and get it. He felt comfortable with it and that’s why he kept throwing to me.”
As a former quarterback, McClain was impressed with the starting debut of Watson at that position.
“I saw what he does every day at practice,” McClain said. “He stayed in the pocket a little too long but it was his first start and that’s understandable.
“I played quarterback so I understand the pressure that comes with it. But I was very impressed with what he did. He was tough and I love to see that.
“I give them (quarterbacks) advice all the time at practice, but they don’t always listen to me, though,” McClain said with a chuckle.
McClain is ready to put Middle Tennessee in the rear-view mirror and look ahead.
“That game is over with,” McClain said. “We’re just looking to put the numbers up and play game-by-game one step at a time until we get to where we eventually want to be.
“I feel like we are going to give defenses a lot of trouble this year.”
