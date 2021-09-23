Troy receiver Luke Whittemore off to strong start, just like brother at Florida

While riding the bus to the stadium last Saturday afternoon, Troy receiver Luke Whittemore had a couple of football games occupying his mind.

Though he was locked in on preparing for the Trojans’ road opponent – Southern Miss – he also had a vested interest in the Alabama at Florida game being played hundreds of miles away.

You see, Whittemore’s younger brother, Trent, is a receiver for the Gators.

“I was able to watch a little of it on the bus over to the game when I had it pulled up on my phone,” Whittemore said. “I wasn’t able to watch him in the fourth quarter, but I was getting text – ‘Your brother is doing really well’ – so I was really, really happy for him.”

The two had outstanding games that day – Luke catching six passes for 58 yards during Troy’s 21-9 win over USM and Trent catching five passes for 53 yards in the Gators’ 31-29 loss.

“We’re each other’s biggest supporters, so I talk to him every day on the phone,” Whittemore said of his younger brother. “We’ve been working together since, you know, we were 3 or 4 years old, so that’s a connection that’s going to be for life.