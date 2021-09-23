Troy receiver Luke Whittemore off to strong start, just like brother at Florida

While riding the bus to the stadium last Saturday afternoon, Troy receiver Luke Whittemore had a couple of football games occupying his mind.
Though he was locked in on preparing for the Trojans’ road opponent – Southern Miss – he also had a vested interest in the Alabama at Florida game being played hundreds of miles away.
You see, Whittemore’s younger brother, Trent, is a receiver for the Gators.
“I was able to watch a little of it on the bus over to the game when I had it pulled up on my phone,” Whittemore said. “I wasn’t able to watch him in the fourth quarter, but I was getting text – ‘Your brother is doing really well’ – so I was really, really happy for him.”
The two had outstanding games that day – Luke catching six passes for 58 yards during Troy’s 21-9 win over USM and Trent catching five passes for 53 yards in the Gators’ 31-29 loss.
“We’re each other’s biggest supporters, so I talk to him every day on the phone,” Whittemore said of his younger brother. “We’ve been working together since, you know, we were 3 or 4 years old, so that’s a connection that’s going to be for life.
“We’ve pushed each other and we’re always there to encourage each other in the bad times and in the good. He’s definitely been a rock for me in my football career.”
Whittemore, a junior, is off to a strong start this season for the Trojans. He’s the second leading receiver with 12 catches for 180 yards in three games.
“Luke is just so dependable,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “He’s very, very solid. He’s going to be in the right place at the right time. He’s going to convert the route when you’re supposed to. I think that’s extremely important as far as playing wide receiver is the quarterback has to have confidence that you’re going to be where you’re supposed to be and then when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to make a play.
“Luke is one of the guys on our football team that I know our guys respect a lot. He provides a lot of leadership for us and hopefully he’ll continue to make five or six catches every game as the season plays out.”
Whittemore said new starting quarterback Taylor Powell developed a strong relationship with the receivers after enrolling on campus in January following a transfer from Missouri. He believes work between Powell and the receivers in the offseason is paying dividends.
“We built a lot of chemistry,” Whittemore said. “Ever since he’s come in, he’s made that a priority to meet with the receivers to throw extra on the weekends. We’ve been able to build that connection pretty quick, so I really credit a lot of the success to that.”
As one of the more established receivers now, Whittemore just wants to continue improving.
“I think it’s all about consistency,” Whittemore said. “I know there are things I can still improve on and I’ve tried to hone in on those as I’ve gotten older.
“Not even as much as a heavy work load, just more so working strategically on the things I need to get better at. I think that’s paid off in a big way as I’ve gone throughout my career.”
Whittemore believes the receivers as a group have big things ahead this season.
“I like the way this group works together,” Whittemore said. “We have a lot of fun together and enjoy each other’s company.
“We know at the beginning of each game that we are the ones that are going to make the plays down the field and we put that pressure on ourselves that we’ve got to go out and make plays. I think the group has really rose to the challenge.”
