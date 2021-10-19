Troy receiver Reggie Todd suspended following arrest on charge of hindering prosecution in Mobile stadium shooting

Troy football player Reggie Todd, a wide receiver, has been indefinitely suspended after being arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution, in relation to the shooting at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium last Friday night, al.com first reported.

The Mobile Police Department confirmed to AL.com late Tuesday afternoon that Todd’s arrest was related to the Ladd shooting, which occurred during last Friday’s night’s Vigor-Williamson football game. Todd was arrested “regarding the whereabouts of the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect, Hezekiah Belfon.”

“Mr. Todd’s arrest was based upon circumstances and information obtained by Troy Police Department,” according to Mobile police spokesperson Katrina Frazier. “He was booked and charged with Hindering Prosecution and Possession of Marijuana.”

It was not immediately clear the connection between Todd and Belfon, who is wanted on five counts of attempted murder. Five people were injured in the incident, which also resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Jai Scott on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Todd, a starting wide receiver for the Trojans, was arrested on Monday evening, according to Pike County Sheriff’s Department records. He was released from the Pike County Jail Tuesday morning on $10,000 bond.