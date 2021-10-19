Troy receiver Reggie Todd suspended following arrest on charge of hindering prosecution in Mobile stadium shooting

Troy football player Reggie Todd, a wide receiver, has been indefinitely suspended after being arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution, in relation to the shooting at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium last Friday night, al.com first reported.
The Mobile Police Department confirmed to AL.com late Tuesday afternoon that Todd’s arrest was related to the Ladd shooting, which occurred during last Friday’s night’s Vigor-Williamson football game. Todd was arrested “regarding the whereabouts of the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect, Hezekiah Belfon.”
“Mr. Todd’s arrest was based upon circumstances and information obtained by Troy Police Department,” according to Mobile police spokesperson Katrina Frazier. “He was booked and charged with Hindering Prosecution and Possession of Marijuana.”
It was not immediately clear the connection between Todd and Belfon, who is wanted on five counts of attempted murder. Five people were injured in the incident, which also resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Jai Scott on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Todd, a starting wide receiver for the Trojans, was arrested on Monday evening, according to Pike County Sheriff’s Department records. He was released from the Pike County Jail Tuesday morning on $10,000 bond.
The Troy athletic department released the following statement:
“We are aware of the situation surrounding Reggie Todd. He has been suspended indefinitely from our football program pending an investigation.”
Todd, a Mobile native and former Blount High School star, ranks second on the Troy team this season in receptions (21) and yards (291), along with one touchdown. He is in his third season with the Trojans, and has 104 receptions for 1,487 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Todd began his college career in 2016 at Mississippi State, but left after his redshirt freshman season following a June 2018 arrest for his role in an off-campus fight. He played the 2018 season at Hinds (Miss.) Community College before transferring to Troy.
Troy (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) has an open date Saturday before traveling to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 28, a Thursday.