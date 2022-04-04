Troy redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins battling for QB spot

Troy redshirt freshman quarterback Quayde Hawkins, who is Bainbridge (Ga.) High School’s career leader in passing attempts (813), completions (417), yards (5,265) and touchdowns (50), doesn’t mind it a bit that the new offense revolves around running the football.

“The first time I talked to him (head coach Jon Sumrall) he told me we’re going to run the ball and set up the pass and I like that a lot,” Hawkins said. “It’s hard when the whole team is relying on you to complete 50,000 passes a game. I mean, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, but it is nice that we’re going to run the ball a lot.”

While most consider returning starting quarterback Gunnar Watson, a junior, the frontrunner for the No. 1 job, Hawkins will certainly be given every opportunity to win the position, as will Kyle Toole and Will Carn, also redshirt freshmen.

Sumrall makes it clear that every position on the team is up for grabs with a new staff in place.

“Right now, I’m not even really concerned with who goes with the ones and twos,” Sumrall said. “We will move them both up and down at times, just to put them with a different group.

“You’ve got to be ready to play more than one quarterback just because you don’t know what’s going to happen, so we’ve got to develop those guys to be the best that they can be and then we’ll evaluate as we move forward who gives us the best opportunity to win as we get closer to the season. Right now it’s about both becoming the best versions of themselves and we don’t have a label of who’s the one and who’s the two yet.

“Now most practices Gunnar goes out with the first group the first time. That’s how we roll it, but you see Quayde getting some reps with the ones.”

The Troy offense struggled in the first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, but Hawkins believes improvement is just around the corner.

“I honestly feel like we can do a lot better … the whole quarterback room can do better because I know everybody’s potential on the field,” Hawkins said. “It’s just little things that we need to fix.

“It is a new offense and we’ve been struggling the first few practices of the spring, but you can only go up from here.”

Watson and Hawkins both showed the ability at times Saturday to move around in the pocket and make nice throws down field.

“I’ve never been the fastest person on the field, but I’ve tried to use my skills to my advantage at certain times,” Hawkins said. “That’s one thing I’ve worked on through high school with my coaches is just keeping my eyes down the field when I’m scrambling and try to make a play.”

A year after arriving on campus, the 6-1, 199-pounder, is much more comfortable on the college level.

“When I first got here I wasn’t comfortable at all in the offense,” Hawkins said. “I like that I got a fresh new start with the new coaching staff.

“I think that they are pushing us really hard to get everything done and I like how passionate our coaches are. I think that our team has a real good chance at being successful this year.”

Kicking situation: Last year’s starting placekicker, Brooks Buce, is recovering from a hip strain and is limited during spring work.

“We’re giving him an opportunity to rehab and rest some of his muscle stuff that’s flared up from last season, but he should be fine to go for the season,” Sumrall said. “Scott Taylor Renfroe (freshman), Zach Long (redshirt freshman) and Kyle Coale (senior) are primarily handling the field goal duties.

“Then Luke Magliozzi, being our returning punter, is the main guy getting the reps there. Some other guys have looked good at punting at times, but Luke has been the guy.”

Welcome back: A number of football lettermen were back on campus this past weekend and attended the practice session on Saturday.

After the scrimmage, several of them spoke to the team. Sumrall believes it’s important to unite the past players with the current ones.

“The history of Troy football speaks for itself,” Sumrall said. “I think the success of this program throughout the years and what this football program has been about – it’s about championships, it’s about competing at a high level – and I want our current players to understand the guys that have come before them and have an appreciation of what’s happened before us.

“Those guys are always welcomed. I’m very grateful for their interest of coming back. We’re very fortunate to have a group of lettermen and former players who are interested in what we are doing and want to be a part of our program.”