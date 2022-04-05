 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy reserve QB Toole announces plans to enter transfer portal

  • Updated
troy logo FOR WEBSITE

Troy reserve quarterback Kyle Toole, a redshirt freshman, announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Toole wrote: I would like to start by saying thank you to Troy University for the last two years. I have met some great people and developed lifelong friendships. With that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining and explore all options!

Returning starter Gunnar Watson, a junior, and redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins appeared to be the frontrunners for the starting quarterback slot during spring practices thus far.

Another redshirt freshman, Will Carn, is also among the Troy quarterback candidates behind Watson and Hawkins. Tucker Kilcrease, a quarterback from Brantley, will be an incoming freshman signee this summer.

