Troy returns to 100 percent capacity for 2021

TROY – Just 100 days before its home opener on Sept. 4, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Thursday that full capacity and full tailgating will be back for Trojan football games at Veterans Memorial Stadium this season.

Last fall, Troy had limited attendance because of COVID-19 precautions, but with the disease slowing down and vaccines available, Troy athletic officials made the decision to open the stadium back to 100 percent capacity following in-depth conversations with Troy University leaders, local and state lawmakers and health care professionals.

“We are extremely excited to announce that we will be operating at full capacity in the fall and welcoming our amazing fans back to campus to enjoy our enhanced game day experience, which extends to tailgating on campus,” Jones said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans throughout our venues with our enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures we implemented this past year.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Trojan Nation for their great support last year during the most challenging and unprecedented year in collegiate athletics. We can’t wait to see everyone back in The Vet to once again give our Trojans one of the best home field advantages in the Sun Belt Conference.”