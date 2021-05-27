Troy returns to 100 percent capacity for 2021

TROY – Just 100 days before its home opener on Sept. 4, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Thursday that full capacity and full tailgating will be back for Trojan football games at Veterans Memorial Stadium this season.
Last fall, Troy had limited attendance because of COVID-19 precautions, but with the disease slowing down and vaccines available, Troy athletic officials made the decision to open the stadium back to 100 percent capacity following in-depth conversations with Troy University leaders, local and state lawmakers and health care professionals.
“We are extremely excited to announce that we will be operating at full capacity in the fall and welcoming our amazing fans back to campus to enjoy our enhanced game day experience, which extends to tailgating on campus,” Jones said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans throughout our venues with our enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures we implemented this past year.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Trojan Nation for their great support last year during the most challenging and unprecedented year in collegiate athletics. We can’t wait to see everyone back in The Vet to once again give our Trojans one of the best home field advantages in the Sun Belt Conference.”
Troy opens the season with back-to-back home games on Sept. 4 against Southern and Sept. 11 against Liberty. Game times for both are set for 6 p.m., announced Troy officials Thursday. Both games will be carried on ESPN+.
Trojan officials also announced game times two other games. The Sept. 18 road game at Southern Miss will also kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN+. In addition, the Trojans game at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., on Thursday, Oct. 28 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPNU.
In addition to the early home games against Southern and Liberty, the Trojans have four Sun Belt Conference games scheduled for Veterans Memorial Stadium – Georgia Southern on Oct. 9, rival South Alabama on Nov. 6, Louisiana on Nov. 13 for Homecoming and Appalachian State on Nov. 20.
The Trojans also have road games at conference foes Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 2, Texas State on Oct. 16 and Georgia State in Atlanta in the regular-season finale on Nov. 29. Troy also has a date at Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina on Oct. 6.
Kickoff times for the remaining games will be announced later.
Troy enters its third year under head coach Chip Lindsey. The Trojans finished 5-6 last fall.
In related Troy news, ESPN announced dates and times for the 2021 bowl season, including several with Sun Belt Conference ties. Those games are the Cure Bowl (Dec. 17), Lending Tree Bowl (Dec. 18), R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 18), Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 20) and Camellia Bowl (Dec. 25).