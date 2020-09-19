Troy rolls to season-opening win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Troy football travel party had an extra member on the way back home Saturday night as the Trojans earned the coveted Palladium Trophy after a convincing 47-14 victory over Middle Tennessee at Floyd Stadium in the first matchup between the former Sun Belt Conference rivals since 2012.

The Palladium Trophy is given to the winner of the Troy-Middle Tennessee game.

"It's extremely exciting [to start this season off with a win],” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “At one point we weren't sure if we would play. I told our guys that before we played today, 'Let's appreciate this opportunity to play, we weren't sure we were going to get to. Let's go out and play every snap like it could be our last, because you never know.' I think our guys have taken that to heart and I'm really proud of their effort today."

The Trojans (1-0), who scored 40 unanswered points after the Blue Raiders (0-2) tied the contest at seven, were sparked by a nine-point outburst over the final 90 seconds of the opening half that was powered by a Will Choloh safety and a 5-yard touchdown reception by Khalil McClain with three ticks remaining in the opening half.