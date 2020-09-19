Troy rolls to season-opening win

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Troy football travel party had an extra member on the way back home Saturday night as the Trojans earned the coveted Palladium Trophy after a convincing 47-14 victory over Middle Tennessee at Floyd Stadium in the first matchup between the former Sun Belt Conference rivals since 2012.
The Palladium Trophy is given to the winner of the Troy-Middle Tennessee game.
"It's extremely exciting [to start this season off with a win],” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “At one point we weren't sure if we would play. I told our guys that before we played today, 'Let's appreciate this opportunity to play, we weren't sure we were going to get to. Let's go out and play every snap like it could be our last, because you never know.' I think our guys have taken that to heart and I'm really proud of their effort today."
The Trojans (1-0), who scored 40 unanswered points after the Blue Raiders (0-2) tied the contest at seven, were sparked by a nine-point outburst over the final 90 seconds of the opening half that was powered by a Will Choloh safety and a 5-yard touchdown reception by Khalil McClain with three ticks remaining in the opening half.
In his first career start, sophomore signal-caller Gunnar Watson impressed completing 26-of-37 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. With the win, Watson became the first Troy signal caller to earn a victory in his first-career start since Corey Robinson against Bowling Green in 2010. The total passing yards are the most from a quarterback in their first career start since Robinson passed for 252 yards in 2010.
B.J. Smith, who had a season-ending knee injury in the first game last year, made his return to action Saturday afternoon, rushing for 81 yards on an efficient 10 carries. In total, four different Trojans rushed for a touchdown including highly touted freshman Kimani Vidal.
Troy received contributions up-and-down the roster in the convincing 34-point victory as seven different Trojans recorded a touchdown and five different Trojans scored their first career touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, the Troy defense shined, allowing just 14 points and 242 yards of total offense. The performance was the fifth time since 2017 that the Trojans allowed fewer than 250 yards.
Terrance Dunlap also made quite an impact in his return action with a pair of interceptions in a game.
Lindsey became the first head coach at Troy to win his first two season-openers since Chan Gailey in 1983 and 1984 as the Trojans amassed 400 yards of total offense for the ninth time in Lindsey's short Troy career (13 games).
The Trojans drew first blood capping a 12-play, 73-yard drive on an 8-yard strike from Watson to McClain. The score was Watson's first career touchdown and marked the first time that the Trojans scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the season since 2016 (Austin Peay).
After stalling on its first two drives of the afternoon, MTSU and quarterback Asher O'Hara answered the Trojans strike with a 9-play, 69-yard drive that culminated with a 2-yard scamper by O'Hara. On the afternoon, O'Hara completed 16-of-23 passes for 109 yards through the air and rushed for 45 yards on 14 attempts.
Needing an answer, Watson showed off his poise, leading the Trojans on a 7-play drive that ended with Charles Strong’s first career collegiate touchdown. The 1-yard rush gave the Trojans a 14-7 lead with 14:11 left in the opening half.
After the two teams traded punts on the next two drives, former walk-on Craig Slocum stepped in front of an O'Hara pass for the first interception of his Troy career.
Troy cashed the turnover in for three points when Evan Legassey connected on a career-best 47-yard field goal that gave the visitors a 17-7 lead with 6:50 left in the half.
On the next MTSU drive, the Trojans defense again proved to be up for the challenge, forcing the first of two turnovers on downs.
Following a stalled Trojan drive, Kyle Coale pinned the Blue Raiders back on their own 6-yard line. The punt proved to be a big turning point in the game, as Choloh on third down sacked Chase Cunningham in the end zone for a safety with 1:29 left.
Looking to seize control of the contest, the Trojans answered the safety with another seven points as Watson found McClain in the right-corner of the end zone for the senior's second touchdown of the half.
The strike gave the Trojans a commanding 26-7 lead at the break.
On the opening drive of the second half, Dunlap picked off a Cunningham pass at the Trojans' 30-yard line, giving Watson and the Trojan offense the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Vidal capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive with a 2-yard scamper that gave the Trojans a 33-7 advantage with 9:56 left in the third period.
After yet another Dunlap interception, the Trojans offense again found pay dirt, as junior DK Billingsley’s 2-yard run on third-and-goal gave the Trojans a 40-7 advantage with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
Troy recorded its final touchdown of the afternoon midway through the fourth quarter, when Jacob Free found Tyler Hussey for an 8-yard touchdown strike. The connection was the first touchdown pass of Free's career and the first reception of Hussey's career.
A late MTSU 28-yard strike from Mike DiLiello to Jaylin Lane capped the afternoon for both sides, as the Trojans recorded the second-largest margin of victory in the Lindsey era (36 points, Texas State).
Troy continues its three-game road trip to open the season with a visit to No. 22 BYU next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. (CT) and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Troy
7
19
14
7
—
47
Middle Tennessee
7
0
0
7
—
14
First Quarter
TRY—McClain 8 pass from Watson (Legassey kick), 11:13.
MTS—O'Hara 2 run (Holt kick), 1:33.
Second Quarter
TRY—Strong 1 run (Legassey kick), 14:11.
TRY—FG Legassey 47, 6:50.
TRY—safety, 1:29.
TRY—McClain 5 pass from Watson (Legassey kick), :03.
Third Quarter
TRY—Vidal 1 run (Legassey kick), 9:56.
TRY—Billingsley 2 run (Legassey kick), 3:29.
Fourth Quarter
TRY—Hussey 8 pass from Free (Legassey kick), 6:22.
MTS—Lane 28 pass from Diliello (Holt kick), 1:54.
———
TRY
MTS
First downs
30
15
Rushes-yards
55-240
28-87
Passing
256
154
Comp-Att-Int
27-38-1
21-34-3
Return Yards
82
73
Punts-Avg.
3-31.7
4-37.5
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
2-0
Penalties-Yards
4-45
5-35
Time of Possession
35:45
24:15
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Troy, B.Smith 10-81, Strong 11-54, Woods 5-34, Billingsley 7-29, Crawford 9-29, Geiger 2-19, Mays 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Watson 8-(minus 7). Middle Tennessee, O'Hara 14-45, Peasant 4-27, Jayy.McDonald 3-11, Diliello 2-6, Anderson 1-4, Mobley 1-1, Cunningham 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 7).
PASSING—Troy, Watson 26-37-1-248, Free 1-1-0-8. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 2-7-2-10, O'Hara 16-23-1-109, Diliello 3-4-0-35.
RECEIVING—Troy, McClain 6-75, Clark 6-59, Eafford 5-23, Geiger 2-22, Crawford 2-20, Todd 2-12, B.Smith 1-19, Johnson 1-13, Hussey 1-8, Whittemore 1-5. Middle Tennessee, J.Pierce 11-81, J.Thompson 2-14, Jayy.McDonald 2-7, Burrell 2-7, Lane 1-28, Anderson 1-12, Marshall 1-5, Peasant 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
