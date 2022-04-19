Troy running back Charles Strong taking full advantage of new opportunity

TROY – At 6-foot-1, 237 pounds, Charles Strong has an imposing muscular frame and uses it to his advantage in breaking tackles out of the backfield and making tackles himself during special teams play.

“When he gets north and south with that big frame, that’s hard for defenders to tackle,” Troy running backs coach Brock Hays said. “He understands he’s not a scat back. We don’t want him shaking and moving out there; just head down field. He’s been doing a good job with that.”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall offered, “He’s got a body that when you watch him walk out, it’s easy to recognize his athletic attributes that are positive. He’s big and athletic and can run.”

Strong, a native of Lake Butler, Fla., transferred to Troy from Texas A&M after his freshman season in 2018 so he could be closer to his grandparents.

“My grandfather got really sick and I was coming back and forth to home,” Strong said. “My grandma ended up having open heart surgery and nobody was really watching out for my grandfather but my little brother and he has school and stuff. During that time period, I had to go home when I had free time to check on my grandfather.”

After sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, it looked as though Strong would be a key contributor in 2020 when he carried 11 times for 54 yards and a touchdown in the season opener at Middle Tennessee State. However, he only carried the football six more times the rest of that year and didn’t see any action at all in the backfield last season.

All along, Strong just kept working hard and says he never entertained thoughts of taking his talents elsewhere in the ever-changing world of college football with the transfer portal.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Strong said. “Jumping from school to school is not me. Honestly, if my grandfather wouldn’t have gotten sick, then who knows? But God puts you in the position for things like that to happen. I keep my head high every day.”

Though he wasn’t getting touches in the backfield the past two seasons, he was a key contributor on the kickoff return and coverage teams, plus being on the punt return unit.

“I had to learn the difference from special teams and running back because at first I came to college with the mindset of going straight to running back,” Strong said. “But you’ve got to understand, special teams is going to get you to the next level. A lot of guys don’t know that coming into college.”

That type of work ethic and attitude has caught the attention of Sumrall, Hays and the rest of the new coaching staff in place this spring.

“You know, I’ve really been pleased with Charles,” Hays said. “The biggest thing for him was just learning the new system.

“It was a clean slate for everybody and I think that took a lot of pressure off him going into this spring because he felt like there was an opportunity despite whatever the rotation was last year.”

Hays has seen Strong put in the work on and off the field to improve in all phases of the game.

“He’s been able to grasp the information we’ve been teaching and been able to apply it out here on the field,” Hays said. “Charles is doing a great job running the football and understanding the pass protections.

“Obviously all of them have stuff they need to improve on, and Charles does a good job coming in to watch film and see the notes and correct all of the mistakes he makes.”

Strong has also shown the ability to catch the football well out of the backfield this spring.

“You know, the room is pretty hard on each other talking about who has the best hands and they like to mess with Charles, but to be honest, he might have one drop the whole spring,” Hays said. “He’s been doing a good job catching the ball in traffic and when he’s wide open and making plays after that.”

Sumrall has taken note of the junior running back.

“He’s had a good spring,” Sumrall said. “Every day you’ve got to be consistent and he has had some good days and shown some positive growth and development.

“That running back room is really, really deep and good here. We’ve got multiple guys that can go into the game and play at a high level and compete and Charles is doing a nice job adding value to that room.”

The Trojans do have a loaded backfield with the likes of Kimani Vidal, Jamontez Woods, D.K. Billingsley, Jarris Williams and Damien Williams in addition to Strong.

“I love our running back room,” Strong said. “Every day when we come out here it’s about the standard and how we can improve as a group.

“We play off of each other. If one person scores a touchdown, the next person tries to score a touchdown. We lead each other in the right direction and hold each other accountable.”

Strong is thankful for the new life of sorts he has with a new coaching staff.

“I’m buying in with my teammates and real, real comfortable with the offense,” Strong said. “I’ve been around the quarterbacks a lot and getting extra (work) so I can know the playbook well and it will be like second nature. I’m really happy I’m getting the opportunity.”

And whether he gets more touches in the backfield this season or not, Strong knows he has a key role on special teams.

“Well like Coach Sumrall says, special teams win games,” Strong said.

As much as Strong enjoys running the football, he also gets plenty of pleasure out of punishing others.

“I love to hit and be physical. I love contact,” he added with chuckle. “I love it.”