Troy’s Carlton Martial selected to PFF Preseason All-America Team

TROY – Already named the No. 3 returning linebacker in the country by Pro Football Focus, the industry leader announced Wednesday that Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial has been named to its Preseason All-America second team.

Martial led the country in tackles last season and his combined tackle total for the 2019 and 2020 seasons are the most in the country.

A native of Mobile, the 5-foot-9 Martial recorded 113 tackles in 2020 and has 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season. He finished 2020 with 10.0 tackles for loss and was one of just nine players nationally to rank in the top 50 in both tackles and tackles for loss following the regular season. Martial broke up a trio of passes and intercepted Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall (one of just two on the year) to set up a late go-ahead score for the Trojans in the season finale.