Troy’s Davis, Rushing earn Atlantic Sun All-Decade Honors
  • Updated
TROY -- Former Troy men's basketball standouts Greg Davis and Robert Rushing were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Decade Team (2001-10), the conference announced Wednesday.

The 22-man team was comprised of players who competed for at least two ASUN seasons during the decade and earned either three first-team All-Conference honors, four All-Conference selections, multiple Scholar-Athlete or Player of the Year honors, 1,500 career points or 1,000 career rebounds.

A native of Bradley, Ark., Davis made the most of his two seasons at Troy earning All-American status in 2004. The 2003-04 ASUN Player of the Year, Davis averaged 15.5 points and 8.1 assists that season. Davis' 256 assists were both an ASUN conference record and a Troy single-season record. Despite playing just the two seasons at Troy, Davis left Troy with 835 points and with 408 career assists, the 2nd most in Troy’s D-I history.

The seventh-leading scorer in program history (1,533 points), Rushing played four seasons (1998-02) for the Trojans scoring over 1,500 career points. One of 27 players to score 1,000 career points in a Trojan uniform, Rushing led Troy to the 2001-02 Atlantic Sun regular season title and was named to the All-ASUN first team in 2001-02. A two-time all-conference honoree, Rushing earned second-team All-ASUN recognition in 2000-01.

