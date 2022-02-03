Troy’s Johnson tabbed SBC preseason softball Pitcher of the Year

TROY – Leanna Johnson headlines the league’s preseason awards after being tabbed the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year, while Kelly Horne and Jade Sinness were both named Preseason All-Sun Belt Team selections, the league office announced Thursday.

After leading the league in ERA (1.66), strikeouts (260), shutouts (7) and opposing batting average (.166) last season, Johnson was named the Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year and a Preseason All-Sun Belt Team selection.

The Brantley native ranked 12th nationally in strikeouts, 14th in strikeouts per seven innings (10.1), 20th in shutouts, 22nd in hits allowed per seven innings (4.14) and 26th in victories (21). Johnson made 38 appearances, including 29 starts, and posted a 21-8 record.

Last season, Troy’s ace tossed a shutout to drop Alabama State in NCAA Tournament, leading Troy to its first NCAA Tournament win.

Alongside Johnson, Horne picks up her second consecutive preseason all-conference nod after being dubbed an All-Sun Belt Second Team and NFCA All-South Region First Team selection.