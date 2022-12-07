Troy’s Jon Sumrall selected for Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame

TROY – In his first year on the ballot, Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall has been selected for induction into the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023.

Sumrall, who is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year and has already been named the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, will officially be enshrined in a ceremony on April 10, 2023, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

A two-time all-state selection at Grissom High School in Huntsville, Sumrall and his wife, Ginny, are both Huntsville natives.

Sumrall has the Trojans ranked in both the College Football Playoff (No. 24) and USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 24) for the first time in program history and back in the Associated Press Top 25 (No. 23) for the first time since 2016.

Troy enters the postseason riding the nation's third-longest winning streak, having won 10 straight games following its blowout victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Game this past weekend. It's the Trojans' longest winning streak to 1995, thanks in part to a perfect 7-0 record at The Vet for the second time in program history.

The Trojans boasted 13 All-Sun Belt players, including a league-high six first team selections. In addition, linebacker Carlton Martial was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after setting both the NCAA and Sun Belt career records for tackles during the season.

The members of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are Adam Bass (baseball), Darrell Blackburn (football), David Cain (coaching/track and field), Kenyon Hambrick (football), Margaret Hoelzer (swimming), Turner Jackson (wrestling), Holly Richards (volleyball/coaching), Jared Ross (ice hockey), Marvin Stone (basketball), Dr. Warren Strickland (outdoors), Jon Sumrall (football) and Gary Wagner (football).