Troy’s offensive line meeting room to be named in honor of John Schlarman

TROY – John Schlarman impacted everyone he met during his 45 years of life. He was Troy’s offensive line coach from 2007-12 before returning to Kentucky, his alma mater, to coach for the final eight years of his life.

Following a special presentation during Troy’s game against Southern Miss on Oct. 8 at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Schlarman’s name and legacy will live on forever at Troy as the Offensive Line Meeting Room will carry his name. A generous gift from the Neal and Brooke Brown foundation made the naming of the room a possibility.

“John Schlarman epitomized the Trojan warrior spirit,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University. “He was a players’ coach who demanded the best from his players and gave them his best in return. He was a valued member of our staff during some of our most successful seasons, and he is missed by his friends throughout the TROY family.”

Diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018, Schlarman continued to coach through his countless treatments and did not miss a game until the Wildcats’ final two contests before his passing.

Schlarman helped guide the Trojans to four consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships, three bowl appearances and a 2010 New Orleans Bowl title. Troy offensive linemen earned All-Sun Belt honors 10 times during his tenure, including a first team selection in each of his six seasons.

“John Schlarman impacted lives by how he lived,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “He inspired me by his attitude, toughness and love for others, and his legacy will live on with Troy Football forever.”

His collegiate coaching career featured appearances in seven bowls and countless lives impacted for the better. During his fight with cancer, Schlarman would say, “If you have a pulse, you have a chance.”