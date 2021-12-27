Troy’s Sumrall hires Craddock as offensive coordinator; Wood as defensive coordinator

New Troy football coach Jon Sumrall has hired former UAB assistant Joe Craddock as offensive coordinator and former Army assistant Shiel Wood to lead the defense.
Craddock, a Chelsea native who was once the youngest offensive coordinator in the country when he was at SMU (2015-2017) and followed in that role at Arkansas (2018-2019), has spent the last two seasons as UAB’s tight ends coach.
“Joe is one of the brightest young offensive minds in the country and already has vast experience as a coordinator at the highest level of our sport,” Sumrall said.
“His connections within the state of Alabama as both a high school and collegiate coach will prove invaluable on the recruiting trail. His offensive system causes opposing defensive staffs fits and thrives because of its ability to adapt and adjust based on the skill of the players on the roster.”
Along with his role as offensive coordinator, Craddock will also coach the Trojans’ quarterbacks.
Craddock will have one less quarterback on the roster to work with as Taylor Powell announced Sunday on social media his intentions to transfer after one year with the Trojans. Powell, who came to Troy from Missouri as a grad transfer, started the first five games last season before a leg injury curtailed his playing time.
Junior Gunnar Watson, who started the final seven games this past season and was the primary starter two years ago, will likely be the frontrunner to reclaim the starting job going into spring drills. Also in the mix will be redshirt freshmen Kyle Toole and Quayde Hawkins, along with true freshman Tucker Kilcrease, a former Brantley star who inked during the early signing period this month.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Coach Sumrall’s staff at Troy University,” Craddock said. “This program has a tradition of winning championships, and I’m looking forward to helping reestablish a culture where we embrace expectations.
“I’ve seen firsthand the passionate fan base that encompasses Trojan Nation and look forward to that first game at The Vet leading the Troy offense. I can’t wait to get on campus and start building relationships with our players.”
Over his three seasons at SMU, Craddock’s offense produced a 3,000-yard passer (Ben Hicks, 2017), two 1,000-yard rushers (Xavier Jones, 2017; Braeden West, 2016) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Courtland Sutton, 2017 and 2016; Trey Quinn, 2017).
Before his three-year stint at SMU, Craddock coached at Clemson for three seasons as an offensive graduate assistant (2013-14) and a player development coach (2012). Before getting into the college coaching ranks, Craddock was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Briarwood Christian, from 2010-11.
As a player, Craddock played quarterback at Middle Tennessee from 2004-08. After graduation, he spent two years playing professionally in the Italian Football League from 2009-10.
On the defensive side, Wood will also coach the Trojans’ safeties along with his coordinator duties. He spent the past two seasons at Army and served as co-defensive coordinator this past season. He coached Army’s inside linebackers in 2020 before transitioning to coaching the safeties in 2021.
“Shiel Wood comes from a great coaching tree on the defensive side of the football,” Sumrall said. “He is an excellent motivator and leader of young men, and his two years of experience at Army only strengthened those aspects of his character.
“Shiel is going to be an excellent addition to our coaching staff, and I have no doubt that he will continue the tradition of hard-nosed defense that is synonymous with Troy football.”
Wood is a former assistant coach at Georgia Tech (2018), where he coached safeties and special teams, and served as defensive coordinator at Wofford (2007-2017). He was Georgia State’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator during the 2019 season.
“I am thrilled to join the Troy football family under the leadership of coach Sumrall,” Wood said. “His vision for the future of Trojan football is exciting to witness. My family and I look forward to becoming members of the Troy community.”
Army’s defense specialized in getting off the field and limiting opposing offenses to just 24:28 time of possession each game, tied for the lowest in the country.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Wood played wide receiver at Wofford from 2001-05 and was the leading receiver on the Terriers’ 2003 squad that won the Southern Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Division I-AA semifinals.
Wood started coaching in 2006 at Woodruff (S.C.) High School, where he helped lead the Wolverines to a 9-3 record, a regional championship and state playoff berth.