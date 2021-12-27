Troy’s Sumrall hires Craddock as offensive coordinator; Wood as defensive coordinator

As a player, Craddock played quarterback at Middle Tennessee from 2004-08. After graduation, he spent two years playing professionally in the Italian Football League from 2009-10.

On the defensive side, Wood will also coach the Trojans’ safeties along with his coordinator duties. He spent the past two seasons at Army and served as co-defensive coordinator this past season. He coached Army’s inside linebackers in 2020 before transitioning to coaching the safeties in 2021.

“Shiel Wood comes from a great coaching tree on the defensive side of the football,” Sumrall said. “He is an excellent motivator and leader of young men, and his two years of experience at Army only strengthened those aspects of his character.

“Shiel is going to be an excellent addition to our coaching staff, and I have no doubt that he will continue the tradition of hard-nosed defense that is synonymous with Troy football.”

Wood is a former assistant coach at Georgia Tech (2018), where he coached safeties and special teams, and served as defensive coordinator at Wofford (2007-2017). He was Georgia State’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator during the 2019 season.