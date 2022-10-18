Troy safety Craig Slocum works hard on and off the field

It was late morning after the excruciatingly tough loss at Appalachian State last month when Troy head coach Jon Sumrall arrived at his office to see a player sitting by himself studying game film.

“We got back at, I don’t know, midnight or 12:30 from that plane ride … and I went to church on Sunday morning and came into the office about 11, and Craig Slocum was sitting there in the DB room by himself watching the tape unsolicited by the coaches; we had no meetings at that time,” Sumrall said.

“Craig is a worker, man. He puts as much hard work in his development to be the best he can be as anybody on our team and it’s no surprise that good things happen to people who work really hard.”

A senior cornerback who arrived at Troy as a walk-on in 2017 from Lake Butler, Fla., Slocum has blossomed into a dependable free safety in the Trojans’ secondary.

Not only is Slocum a strong cover man, but he’s second on the team in tackles this season with 53, just 10 behind linebacker Carlton Martial, the all-time career tackles leader in the Sun Belt Conference.

So what’s his secret to getting to the football so often from his spot in the secondary?

“Really, just coach (Shiel, defensive coordinator/safeties coach) Wood emphasizing running to the ball each and every week,” Slocum said. “He just tries to tell us good things happen around the ball, so I just try to find myself being around the ball. It leads to me getting a lot of tackles behind Carlton.”

Slocum said the whole unit has the same sort of mindset in getting to the football, almost to the point of it being a competition among them.

“Everybody on our defense flies around the ball,” Slocum said. “It’s like a race to see who can get there the fastest. So everybody is competing and just out there trying to make a play.”

Slocum knows the secondary and defense as a whole will face one of its toughest challenges on Thursday night at South Alabama against quarterback Carter Bradley, a transfer from Toledo who threw for a school-record 420 yards during a 41-34 victory over Louisiana-Monroe last Saturday night.

“They’ve got some guys who can make a big play for them on the perimeter and everything,” Slocum said. “This week we’ve got to handle our job on the back end of stopping explosive plays and the deep ball and everything.

“I feel like Coach Sumrall and all of our defensive coaches are going to have a great plan for us doing it this week.”

Slocum said the secondary benefits from the play of the Trojans’ defensive linemen rushing in on the quarterbacks, though it sometimes means having to stick with the receivers longer if the quarterback has success avoiding the rush.

“With our D-line, we usually have a lot of quarterbacks scrambling around, so there will be times the quarterback is just running around out there so we have to squeeze our man and stay in coverage as long as possible to count on our D-line time to get there,” Slocum said. “It’s something we work on through the week in practice because we trust our D-line to get pressure on the quarterback so we’re kind of used to it by now.”

Slocum said experience in the secondary has been one key to success.

“We’ve (defensive backs) have been playing with each other for a while – Reddy Steward, Dell Pettus and on the other side O’Shai Fletcher and Kyle Cass – we’ve got great depth in the back end,” Slocum said. “We all watch film together and we communicate … we’re like the quarterbacks of the back end … so we just try to talk and communicate and try to watch a lot of film together.”

One thing Slocum didn’t enjoy reviewing this week was a 64-yard touchdown by Texas State running back Lincoln Pare, who caught a short pass near the sideline and then ran all the way in for a touchdown to give the Bobcats their first lead at 14-10 before Troy rallied to win it in the fourth quarter by a 17-14 score.

“We thought we had pushed him out of bounds and everything and got relaxed,” Slocum said. “We’ve just got to continue to run to the ball and not relax and make sure he is down. That was the biggest thing.”