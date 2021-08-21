TROY SCRIMMAGE NOTEBOOK: Battle for starting QB still appears tight

Powell said the Trojans just needed to clean up some “little things” in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s really honing in on what we’re going to be and what we’re going to base our offense on and getting really good at that so it will click,” he said.

While Watson and Powell are in a close battle for the starting job, three other quarterbacks saw action as well – Kyle Toole, in his second season with the Trojans, along with true freshmen Quayde Hawkins and Will Carn.

Toole threw a touchdown pass of about 15 yards to former Dothan High standout Jabre Barber, who made several nice plays during the scrimmage. Then late in the scrimmage, Toole connected with freshman running back Damien Taylor, who took a short pass, broke several tackles and rambled about 30 yards for a TD in what may have been the most impressive play of the day.

“I thought it was back-and-forth today, which was good to see,” Lindsey said. “The offense played much better today than it did the previous scrimmage.

“I think we had almost 130 plays total, so that was good. We worked some red-zone and some situational stuff, like some four-minute and two-minute. I liked the way the way our guys responded to that situation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}