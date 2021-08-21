TROY SCRIMMAGE NOTEBOOK: Battle for starting QB still appears tight

TROY – Troy coach Chip Lindsey’s job of deciding on a starting quarterback didn’t get any easier during the second and final scrimmage of the preseason Saturday in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Last year’s primary starter, Gunnar Watson, and Missouri transfer Taylor Powell, both had positive moments during the two-hour session in sweltering conditions.
“I thought Taylor and Gunnar both played well,” Lindsey said. “They both took care of the ball and made good decisions. Overall I was pleased by the naked eye, but obviously we’ll watch the film and we’ll kind of make a decision whenever we know. We really haven’t put a timetable on it.”
Watson led the first scoring drive of the day on the third series. He connected with Luke Whittemore for a nice gain around midfield and would complete the drive with a touchdown pass of about 25 yards to Deshon Stoudemire. On the play, Stoudemire was held by a defender and a flag was dropped for interference, but the Troy receiver was able to break away and make the catch.
Powell also connected on a long pass with Stoudemire, who made an over-the-shoulder catch, late in the scrimmage in what was his most impressive pass of the day.
“I know that last scrimmage we kind of struggled with the operation and everything, but I’m excited about how this offense is looking,” Powell said. “It can really be special.”
Powell said the Trojans just needed to clean up some “little things” in the next couple of weeks.
“It’s really honing in on what we’re going to be and what we’re going to base our offense on and getting really good at that so it will click,” he said.
While Watson and Powell are in a close battle for the starting job, three other quarterbacks saw action as well – Kyle Toole, in his second season with the Trojans, along with true freshmen Quayde Hawkins and Will Carn.
Toole threw a touchdown pass of about 15 yards to former Dothan High standout Jabre Barber, who made several nice plays during the scrimmage. Then late in the scrimmage, Toole connected with freshman running back Damien Taylor, who took a short pass, broke several tackles and rambled about 30 yards for a TD in what may have been the most impressive play of the day.
“I thought it was back-and-forth today, which was good to see,” Lindsey said. “The offense played much better today than it did the previous scrimmage.
“I think we had almost 130 plays total, so that was good. We worked some red-zone and some situational stuff, like some four-minute and two-minute. I liked the way the way our guys responded to that situation.
“Football is also about understanding the situation and understanding what the offense is trying to do, or vice versa. I was pleased with all the situational work. Obviously we’ll watch the film.”
The Trojans’ defense, a bright spot throughout the preseason, looked sharp again on Saturday, especially against the run.
“Defensively, I thought he D-line was very active and disruptive at times,” Lindsey said. “I think we traded punches up front most all of the day. Obviously our linebackers are a veteran group and I thought they played well.”
Powell is impressed by what he’s seen of the defense.
“They’ve got a lot of depth and are flying around making plays,” Powell said. “The D-line is really good and of course we’ve got a really good linebacker corps with Carlton (Martial) and all of them. And our new DBs are impressive. It makes us better to go against them every day.”
Kicking chores: While Australian Luke Magliozzi, a UConn transfer, appears to have locked down the starting punting duties, the placekicking chores are still very much in competition between senior Kyle Coale, Georgia transfer Brooks Buce and true freshmen Scott Taylor Renfroe and Zach Long.
“It will just be who becomes the most consistent,” Lindsey said. “It’s so much more than just making the kicks – it’s the timing, the operation time is part of it, the height of the ball – getting it up quick, especially on PATs. We’ll just continue to evaluate that.”
Renfroe, a product of Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy, made the most of his opportunity Saturday by kicking through a 40-yard field goal on the fourth series of the day. Coale came up short on a 50-yard try and Long kicked through a short field goal late in the scrimmage.
Buce was absent from Saturday’s scrimmage but continues to be very much in the competition for the starting role.
Injury report: Starting center Dylan Bradshaw was back after missing last week’s scrimmage and continues to recover from what appears to be a left elbow injury. The Enterprise native was limited a bit on Saturday, but was under plenty of snaps while utilizing a brace on his arm.
Newest Trojan: Auburn transfer Devan Barrett, a cornerback, began practicing with the team last week and Lindsey believes he will be a contributor in time.
“He’s obviously getting a late start, just learning the terminology and the techniques and different things here,” Lindsey said. “But Devan has played three years at corner at a different place, so he’s got some experience as far as understanding what to do there.
“But again, getting himself comfortable with our terminology and different calls and things is something he’s still working through. But I like the progress he’s making. He’s very talented. As soon as our coaches being in the position to help us, I’m sure he’ll be a big part of it whenever that is.”