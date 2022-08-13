Troy scrimmage notebook: QBs battle on; Renfroe shines kicking

TROY – Veteran Gunnar Watson and newcomer transfer Peter Costelli continue to run a tight race for the starting quarterback job as Troy held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I think we’ll know kind of where we’re headed in a week,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “I’m not going to rush to make a fast, sloppy decision. We’re going to be very thorough with details and evaluate all the way through next Saturday before we probably make a real decision there.”

Watson, a junior who has started on and off for the past two years, was the first on the field with the first team unit, while Costelli, a redshirt freshman transfer from Utah, worked primarily with the second team.

Quayde Hawkins, a redshirt freshman who entered the preseason also very much in the mix, was held out of the scrimmage as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury.

“Quayde is still a touch limited,” Sumrall said. “I think next week by this time he hopefully should be green-lighted.”

With Hawkins out, true freshman Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley continues to get plenty of reps.

“Everybody wants to talk about Gunnar and Peter … watch out for Tucker Kilcrease,” Sumrall said. “I’m not saying his time is now … I don’t know yet … but he’s going to be a good football player and I’m glad he’s on our football team. He’s got something about him, too.”

The Trojans put the football in the hands of the running backs early, with top returner Kimani Vidal getting plenty of work.

“That’s what coach (Joe, offensive coordinator) Craddock and coach (Cole, offensive line coach) Popovich are big on,” Watson said. “They want to establish the run and if we can do that, then it opens the pass game up. I think we’re going to try and do that early.”

Vidal scored the first touchdown of the scrimmage when he rushed up the middle from six yards out.

“I think it was around the third drive that we had a really good drive … the O-line blocked really well and we had a guy (Vidal) just walk in for a touchdown,” Watson said.

All of the touchdowns during the scrimmage came via the run. Damien Taylor scored from about 10 yards out and DK Billingsley scored on a 5-yard run. Jamontez Woods and Charles Strong each broke a couple of impressive runs.

Watson said communication during the first scrimmage was good, but there also needs to be some improvement.

“We just put in a few different things, so it was a little slow today, but we’re working on it,” Watson said. “We started on that about three or four days ago, so we’ll be better by next Saturday (scrimmage) for sure.”

Asked what needs to be cleaned up, Watson responded, “Just playing a little faster and getting the play off, and not waiting until there are four or five seconds left on the clock to snap the ball.”

O-line progressing: The first group of offensive linemen to take the field on Saturday consisted of Jake Andrews at center, Daniel King at left guard, Austin Stidham at left tackle, Tyler Harvey-Fallows at right guard and Grant Betts at right tackle.

“It’s night and day from the spring,” Sumrall said of the linemen. “You know, when we weren’t very good in the spring, it’s not hard to look at least better some with slight improvements.

“But they’re playing with better consistency; playing the game with a different attitude and mindset; they’re playing the game a lot more physical. They’re just dialed in on the details of what they’re doing a lot better.

“And I think we’ve upgraded that room by making some personnel changes, quite honestly. We’ve added three guys in that room from the transfer market that may play this year. Tyler went with the ones today at right guard most of the time and he’s looked really good.”

Kickers shine: Though the most eyes during Troy’s first scrimmage of fall practice Saturday may have focused on the quarterbacks, an intriguing competition for the field goal kicking duties involves returning starter Brooks Buce, a senior who transferred from Georgia before last season, and redshirt freshman and Pike Liberal Arts product Scott Taylor Renfroe.

Renfroe made all five of his field goal attempts during the scrimmage, while Buce missed his first attempt, but then made the next three. Three of Renfroe’s kicks were from the 40-plus yards range, while two of Buce’s were from that distance. They both knocked through two chip shot kicks.

“Brooks is still a proven veteran player who has had a lot of success, but Scott Taylor is probably our most improved guy in our special team’s room,” Sumrall said.

“From January until right now, without question, our whole staff would tell you that specialists-wise, he’s the guy who has made the biggest jump probably … and really in field goals it’s noticeable. His kickoffs have gotten better, but the field goals have improved a ton.”

Buce has been dealing with a hip injury since January, but appears to be full strength now.

“Brooks was unable to participate most of the spring with sort of a lingering hip deal that we really didn’t even know about until early January when it kind of came into light, so he was out all spring,” Sumrall said. “I thought in the kicking game it was really good to see Scott Taylor Renfroe and Brooks Buce bang it through on field goals. They did a nice job of kicking the ball today.”

Renfroe said the kickers are a close unit.

“I would consider Brooks one of my best friends,” Renfroe said. “When he first got here, he stepped into a gap at kicker that we needed last year and did a great job.

“He’s coming back really healthy and I’m glad. I want him to be the best he can be; I want him to go to the NFL and want him to be first team All-Sun Belt kicker.

“It’s all support for him, or whoever is out there. That’s just kind of our relationship with each other … we both want each other to succeed.”

Overall recap: “Out of all the scrimmages we’ve had since getting here, this was the best back-and-forth on both sides of the ball,” Sumrall said.

“I thought the defense really came out and controlled the opening part of the scrimmage and made some stops. As we moved down the field, though, the offense put the ball in the red zone and really did a good job of capitalizing and punching it in some.

“I thought really on both sides were some positives. I left a couple of scrimmages in the spring and felt like the defense dominated the day. I really felt like today there was some good give and take on both sides and some positives.”

New additions: Two players were added to the roster this week in cornerback Kyle Cass, a junior transfer from Mississippi State, and Fabian Rogosch, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end from Germany. Neither player participated in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Fan Day: The scrimmage next Saturday at 11 a.m. will coincide with Football Fan day. The team will autograph posters ahead of the event. The Trojan Warrior Club will provide free food and drinks and fans will be able to take photos on the field following the scrimmage with their favorite position groups. Additionally, fans in the Troy area can pick up their 2022 season tickets during the event.