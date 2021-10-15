Troy seeks a better outcome on the road

Who Lindsey will start at quarterback was undecided earlier in the week. Gunnar Watson got his first start of the season against Georgia Southern in place of Taylor Powell, the Missouri transfer who has been dealing with a leg injury and has missed some practice time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Watson, last year’s primary starter, completed 24-of-36 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Eagles.

“The best thing about Gunnar is the type person that he is,” Lindsey said. “In a day where people don’t get their way and they turn and leave and thinking the grass would be greener, he just prepared as a starter and hoping when I made that decision he would be ready to go whenever we needed him, and he was.”

Watson said he stayed positive throughout the process while serving as the backup.

“I just didn’t want to let them down to be honest with you,” Watson said. “That was the big thing; being ready when my time came.”

Troy’s go-to receiver has been Tez Johnson, who leads the team with 36 catches for 337 yards. He had five catches midway through the first quarter against Georgia Southern, but ended the night with just six for 38 yards.