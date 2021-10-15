Troy seeks a better outcome on the road

As Troy goes back on the road for a Saturday contest at Texas State, memories of a 29-16 loss at Louisiana-Monroe in the fourth game of the season serves a useful purpose.
“I think the lesson we learned is to apply pressure wherever we’re going and however things are going,” Troy free safety Dell Pettus said. “I think we were lackluster and we didn’t come in there prepared to play a four-quarter ballgame, and we didn’t play to the expected standards that we hold ourselves to.”
Both teams enter the 2 p.m. kickoff in San Marcos, Texas, coming off big wins.
Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) defeated Georgia Southern 27-24 last Saturday thanks to a Brooks Buce field goal in the final minutes, while Texas State (2-3, 1-0) won in four overtimes, 33-31, against South Alabama.
The Bobcats prefer to throw the ball offensively, which will be in stark contrast to what the Trojans prepared mostly for last week against run-oriented Georgia Southern. Quarterback Brady McBride has thrown for 786 yards thus far with seven touchdowns, but it also a threat to run.
“He’s got the ability to extend plays, which is always dangerous,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “He makes you stay in coverage and you’ve got be disciplined.
“Our front is going to have to do a great job keeping him from getting free, because when he’s out on the move, he’s a problem. You come off your receiver and he makes a big throw down the field.”
Who Lindsey will start at quarterback was undecided earlier in the week. Gunnar Watson got his first start of the season against Georgia Southern in place of Taylor Powell, the Missouri transfer who has been dealing with a leg injury and has missed some practice time.
Watson, last year’s primary starter, completed 24-of-36 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Eagles.
“The best thing about Gunnar is the type person that he is,” Lindsey said. “In a day where people don’t get their way and they turn and leave and thinking the grass would be greener, he just prepared as a starter and hoping when I made that decision he would be ready to go whenever we needed him, and he was.”
Watson said he stayed positive throughout the process while serving as the backup.
“I just didn’t want to let them down to be honest with you,” Watson said. “That was the big thing; being ready when my time came.”
Troy’s go-to receiver has been Tez Johnson, who leads the team with 36 catches for 337 yards. He had five catches midway through the first quarter against Georgia Southern, but ended the night with just six for 38 yards.
“Early in the game when we were going fast, we spit it out on the perimeter to him,” Lindsey said. “Tez is a guy we need to continue to highlight. He’s an explosive guy that we try to do a great job of making sure he gets his opportunities. During that stretch when we struggled (second half), for whatever reason we didn’t get that done.”
Troy running back B.J. Smith, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown two Saturdays ago at South Carolina, didn’t see action last week but may be ready to play this weekend.
“You know his history of having a couple of injuries here,” Lindsey said. “He got off that bus ride from South Carolina and really it took him two or three days where he could really move around in practice. He just never felt really great – kind of the knee area.
“We just felt like he was there as an emergency guy that could go in if we needed him. Obviously we wanted to play him, but just made the decision that he wasn’t ready to go.”
Troy leads the overall series with Texas State 10-1. Troy has won six straight in the state of Texas, four against North Texas and two against Texas State dating back to 2005.