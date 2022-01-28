Troy seeks revenge against rival Jaguars

The Troy basketball team has a chance to get some quick revenge with a rematch against rival South Alabama on the agenda Saturday night at Trojan Arena with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The Trojans lost on the road to the Jaguars on Thursday night, 82-63, and have now lost two straight Sun Belt Conference games and seven straight in the series to South Alabama.
More than 4,000 fans were in attendance at the Mitchell Center in Mobile to cheer on South Alabama and Troy coach Scott Cross hopes a home court advantage Saturday will work to his team’s advantage. The Trojans are 7-1 in home games this year.
“I think they were able to rattle a couple of our guys,” Cross said of the South Alabama fans during an interview with the Dothan Eagle on Friday. ”They had a ton of students and they were definitely trying to get under our guys’ skin and they were effective with it.
“Now we are at home and are going to have a great crowd. I would expect our fans would probably do the same thing and hopefully we can get them rattled and maybe get a couple of their guys out of their game.”
Troy let the game get away in the final 10 minutes of the second half on Thursday, being outscored 27-8 during that time span. It was a frustrating night for the Trojans and Cross, who was ejected from the game in the second half after being upset when he believed one of his players was fouled and a call wasn’t made.
Troy’s top scorer on the season, forward Efe Odigie, got in early foul trouble and just played 11:48 in the game with just four points. But of more concern was the way South Alabama controlled the tempo of the game and dominated offensively most of the way.
South Alabama guard Jay Jay Chandler had a career-best 26 points and guard Charles Manning Jr., scored 19. Forward Javon Franklin, a transfer from Auburn, tallied 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
“Well, they got way too many rim shots,” Cross said. “They spread us out a little bit. Obviously, Manning is one of the best players in the league. He didn’t have a great night, but Jay Jay Chandler had his career best game. He just scored at will. He banked in a three … I don’t think we’ve banked in a three this whole entire year. When it’s going your way, it’s going your way.
“The rest of the guys just killed us in transition. I think they outscored us 23-2 on fastbreak points and that was probably the difference in the game.”
The month started so promising for Troy with home wins over Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State to improve to 3-1 in league play before having to cancel games the following week at Trojan Arena against Georgia State and Georgia Southern due to the majority of the team testing positive for COVID-19.
Troy bounced back from that with an impressive road win at Louisiana-Monroe before falling at Louisiana-Lafayette last Saturday ahead of the loss at South Alabama.
“Obviously the biggest part of it was losing two home games … that was terrible because we are favored in most of the home games that we play and have done pretty well here at Trojan Arena,” Cross said of the cancelations. “But we did play our best basketball, honestly, in the first half of that Louisiana-Monroe game. It was about as good as we’ve played all year long.
“Since that time we haven’t played very good. We were solid defensively against Louisiana (Lafayette), but turnovers killed us. We were solid in the half court last night, but turnovers and bad shot attempts were kind of our Achilles heel against South.”
Troy now stands 12-7 overall and in fourth place in the conference with a 4-3 mark.
In contrast, South Alabama has won five straight games and is second in the league at 5-2 and is 15-5 overall. The Jaguars have also won the last seven meetings against Troy.
“I felt like at times we didn’t compete like we needed to last night and I do feel like our guys are going to respond and play as hard as they possibly can and compete at the highest level,” Cross said.
Christian Turner came off the bench to lead Troy against South in scoring with 13 points, while Khalyl Waters scored 11 and Duke Deen 10.
The struggles for guard Desmond Williams continue as he went 0-for-2 from the field and hasn’t scored in the past three games.
“He hasn’t quite been in it mentally in my opinion,” Cross said. “I think he’s probably been a little bit bothered about coming off the bench … but the way to get more minutes is to go out there and play great defense and produce.
“That’s what he needs to do, and once he does that, his minutes will definitely increase. When he is locked in and shooting the ball well and playing the defense he’s capable of playing, then he is one of our best players on our team.”
Game day promotions: The world-famous Halftime Dogs Flying Disc Show will highlight the action with a thrilling halftime performance. The show will feature a pair of high-flying dogs with Athena, the 2016 World Disc Dog Champion, a Belgian Malinois and Matrix, a Border Collie, taking to the court at halftime.
Kids ages 12 and under will receive a free general admission ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket by visiting the Trojan Arena box office on game day.