Troy seeks revenge against rival Jaguars

The Troy basketball team has a chance to get some quick revenge with a rematch against rival South Alabama on the agenda Saturday night at Trojan Arena with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The Trojans lost on the road to the Jaguars on Thursday night, 82-63, and have now lost two straight Sun Belt Conference games and seven straight in the series to South Alabama.

More than 4,000 fans were in attendance at the Mitchell Center in Mobile to cheer on South Alabama and Troy coach Scott Cross hopes a home court advantage Saturday will work to his team’s advantage. The Trojans are 7-1 in home games this year.

“I think they were able to rattle a couple of our guys,” Cross said of the South Alabama fans during an interview with the Dothan Eagle on Friday. ”They had a ton of students and they were definitely trying to get under our guys’ skin and they were effective with it.

“Now we are at home and are going to have a great crowd. I would expect our fans would probably do the same thing and hopefully we can get them rattled and maybe get a couple of their guys out of their game.”