Troy seeks to bounce back during battle with state rival South Alabama

“I would have definitely played in that game,” Martial said. “If it’s not broken, I’m definitely going to play. Nothing is really going to hold me back from playing unless it’s one of those serious injuries.”

Troy cornerback Zion Williams, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, will be experiencing his first game against South Alabama, but has heard plenty about the rivalry. He’s eager to go against what is a talented Jaguars’ receiving corps.

“I’ve been hearing about this rivalry and I’m excited to play in it and get our team back on track to where we want to be,” Williams said. “Those guys are pretty good over there at South Alabama, but I know that our group is very experienced and ready to take on that challenge.”

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey hopes to get back some players who have missed some playing time due to COVID-19 or injury. Freshman running back Kamani Vidal has missed the last two weeks and back-up quarterback Jacob Free didn’t make the trip to App State due to being sick. Lindsey missed the game against Middle Tennessee two Saturdays ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The last three weeks have been really rough on us, but if you look at it today, we should be in much better shape,” Lindsey said. “We should get some guys back at the end of the week.