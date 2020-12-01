Troy seeks to bounce back during battle with state rival South Alabama

Troy may be reeling from three straight losses, but linebacker Carlton Martial assures that the players have plenty of fight left.
“When you back the wounded animal into a corner, it does anything to get out of that corner,” Martial said. “We’ve just have to come out fighting and just win.”
The Trojans (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt) get another chance to get off the deck this Saturday against intra-state rival South Alabama (4-6 3-4). The game in Mobile is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The latest setback for Troy came during a 47-10 loss at Appalachian State last Saturday.
“Of course it’s been tough with these last few weeks, you know, not ending the way you want it,” Martial said. “It’s certain little things we need to correct as a team.
“Everything really matters and we kind of lost track of that along the way. So just paying attention to those little details and I think we’ll be fine.”
The game takes on extra importance for Martial, who is a native of Mobile and is well familiar with a lot of the South Alabama players, which includes several of his high school teammates from McGill-Toolen.
The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, but postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. At the time, Martial was banged up a bit physically, but says he would have played regardless.
“I would have definitely played in that game,” Martial said. “If it’s not broken, I’m definitely going to play. Nothing is really going to hold me back from playing unless it’s one of those serious injuries.”
Troy cornerback Zion Williams, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, will be experiencing his first game against South Alabama, but has heard plenty about the rivalry. He’s eager to go against what is a talented Jaguars’ receiving corps.
“I’ve been hearing about this rivalry and I’m excited to play in it and get our team back on track to where we want to be,” Williams said. “Those guys are pretty good over there at South Alabama, but I know that our group is very experienced and ready to take on that challenge.”
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey hopes to get back some players who have missed some playing time due to COVID-19 or injury. Freshman running back Kamani Vidal has missed the last two weeks and back-up quarterback Jacob Free didn’t make the trip to App State due to being sick. Lindsey missed the game against Middle Tennessee two Saturdays ago after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The last three weeks have been really rough on us, but if you look at it today, we should be in much better shape,” Lindsey said. “We should get some guys back at the end of the week.
“Now that I’ve experience COVID-19, I’ve got more respect for our players than I ever have. The guys that test positive and are symptomatic, when they try to come back, it’s a tough deal.
“Last Friday and Saturday, I felt as bad as I’ve felt in the time that I was out and I was cleared. We should get some guys back at toward the end of the week, but how much they will be able to help us physically we don’t really know yet.”
One area Lindsey hopes to see improved play in is at quarterback. Gunnar Watson, who missed two games with injured ribs, has started the past two games but has been inconsistent in his return.
Watson was 13-of-20 passing for 125 yards and an interception against the Mountaineers. Back-up QBs Parker McNeil and Kyle Toole each saw action late in the game.
“Our decision making is not where I expect it to be,” Lindsey said of the quarterbacks. “We have not protected the ball and that goes with poor decisions and I think that’s the difference. It’s not about whether a guy is good enough to do it or not, it’s about the guy doing it consistently.
“To me that’s what playing quarterback is about – when they cover the play, then be able to do something else and lead the team down the field.
“I remember during fall camp I made the comment that whoever is our quarterback will be the one who can lead the team up and down the field and score. Right now we’re searching for that.”
