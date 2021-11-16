Troy seniors Bradshaw, Smith prepare for curtain call at The Vet

Sixth-year Troy center and former Enterprise High standout Dylan Bradshaw knew the question was coming.
What’s your emotion going into your final home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Appalachian State?
Bradshaw had plenty to share.
“Well, it means a lot to me,” Bradshaw began. “I came here in 2016 a young kid, unseasoned and to be honest with you, Troy, and especially this football program, has molded me into the man I am today.
“I can’t say enough good words about what this place has done for me. My best experiences of my life so far have come right here.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to play six years. Not many people can say that. That’s the only blessing I can take from COVID is the fact that I got that sixth year. I wouldn’t change anything for the world.
“I’ve gotten everything out of it I could as far as myself. My mom is sad; she’s emotional about it. She doesn’t want to see this chapter in my life come and go. But I’m thankful for everything here that I’ve been able to accomplish and go through, the people that I’ve met and the relationships that I’ve created.
“I’ve seen my best friends that I came in with come and go on their senior days, but I don’t think it really hits you until it’s your opportunity. I’ve played countless games, dressed out in the stadium and strapped up and gotten after it, but this being my last time in The Vet, there’s definitely some emotion with it.”
The challenge to go out a winner on the home field will be a tough task for Bradshaw and his teammates against an Appalachian State team which sits atop the East Division standings with a 5-1 record. The Mountaineers are 8-2 overall.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to go out, especially at home in front of your fans,” Bradshaw said of pulling an upset. “What an opportunity we have in front of us. App State is a good football team; there’s no way around that.
“You can make the argument that since I’ve been here; they’ve been in the running every single year. They’ve kind of been the team you’ve got to beat if you want to get in the championship game.
“We know what we have in front of us. We’ve got to find a way to finish ballgames a little better. We’ve been right there in a couple that we haven’t been able to get the job done.
“I think this week is a great opportunity if we can just play football the way that we know how to play it. Play our brand of football, as we say. Don’t make stupid mistakes with the ball, everybody do your job and focus on one play at a time.
“If we can just focus on us and do our job and finish a football game, I think we have a good chance. This could be a fun one Saturday.”
Running back B.J. Smith is another sixth-year senior who will be making his final appearance at home.
“It’s a bittersweet moment for sure,” Smith said. “You think about me and Dylan have been here six years – that’s a long time. It definitely will be emotional, but it would be a lot better if we can top if off with a win. That’s the biggest concern right now.”
Troy enters the game with a 5-5 overall mark and 3-3 in Sun Belt play, the latest disappointment coming last Saturday during a 35-21 home loss to No. 24-ranked Louisiana after trailing just 14-13 at halftime.
Smith said it has been frustrating that Troy has been on the losing end of several close games, especially falling off in the second half.
“Every loss is tough, but like I told the guys Sunday, don’t let this situation define us,” Smith said. “Yeah it’s a tough loss, but at the end of the day, we have to keep fighting.
“We’ve got two games left and don’t let one loss turn into two losses. What I mean by that is don’t let that heartbreaking loss against Lafayette turn into a loss against Georgia State or App State.
“We just have to put that behind us and do our best to go 2-0 these next two weeks.”
No matter what happens this weekend or at Georgia State in the regular-season finale in two Saturdays, Troy coach Chip Lindsey is thankful for the leadership Bradshaw and Smith have provided.
“Dylan and B.J. are consistent leaders,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “They’re not emotional, and what I mean by that is they see the big picture.
“They understand that each and every week you have to be prepared. They’re consistent in their preparation; they’re consistent in their emotional side of the game. Those guys are just pure leaders.”
