Troy seniors Bradshaw, Smith prepare for curtain call at The Vet

Sixth-year Troy center and former Enterprise High standout Dylan Bradshaw knew the question was coming.

What’s your emotion going into your final home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Appalachian State?

Bradshaw had plenty to share.

“Well, it means a lot to me,” Bradshaw began. “I came here in 2016 a young kid, unseasoned and to be honest with you, Troy, and especially this football program, has molded me into the man I am today.

“I can’t say enough good words about what this place has done for me. My best experiences of my life so far have come right here.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to play six years. Not many people can say that. That’s the only blessing I can take from COVID is the fact that I got that sixth year. I wouldn’t change anything for the world.

“I’ve gotten everything out of it I could as far as myself. My mom is sad; she’s emotional about it. She doesn’t want to see this chapter in my life come and go. But I’m thankful for everything here that I’ve been able to accomplish and go through, the people that I’ve met and the relationships that I’ve created.