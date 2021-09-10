Troy set for home showdown against Liberty

It’s the kind of game that can bring Troy more national attention, but more importantly keep the Trojans unbeaten and climbing in a positive direction.
Liberty visits Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff, bringing in a talented squad coming off a 10-1 record a year ago under offensive-minded head coach Hugh Freeze.
The Flames defeated Campbell 48-7 in its opener last Saturday, while Troy is coming off a 55-3 trouncing of Southern.
“It would be huge for us – a shot in the arm,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said of a potential win over Liberty. “Any time you get the chance to play a quality opponent, especially one that’s out of league and has had the recent success that they had last year, I think it (a win) could create a lot of momentum for us.
“At the end of the day it is one game out of 12, but it’s a really good early-season match up and a test for us on kind of where we are and what we need to do moving forward.”
Liberty is led by standout quarterback Malik Willis, who transferred from Auburn two years ago and put up huge numbers last season – 2,260 passing yards with 20 touchdown passes and 944 yards rushing with 14 scores. A week ago, Willis passed for 217 yards and ran for 55 with one touchdown running and another passing.
“It all starts obviously with their quarterback, Malik Willis,” Lindsey said. “He’s a very talented player and one of the best in the country. He’s projected as maybe a first round draft pick in the NFL.
“We’ve got to try and limit his explosive plans as much as we can. They’re going to present a lot of issues. We’ve got to have a good plan and execute it to have an opportunity to slow them down some.”
Liberty also features running back Joshua Mack, who leads active FBS players with 3,702 career rushing yards. Against Campbell, he rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.
“Obviously this is a really talented football team coming in,” Lindsey said. “Hugh Freeze, their head coach, always has his hands in the offense and is very creative. He’s done a lot of things in college football that’s really changed it with tempo and different things.”
Troy got off to an impressive start last week with new quarterback Taylor Powell, a Missouri transfer, leading the way. He completed 17-of-27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
He’ll be facing a Liberty defense that is very similar to that of the Trojans.
“Really, overall it’s a talented defense,” Lindsey said. “They run to the ball, they’re fast and in a lot of ways very similar to ours – maybe bigger in several areas.”
Lindsey believes the depth now on the Troy team will make a difference Saturday and throughout the season.
“I think that’s something that obviously in recruiting we’ve really tried to address,” Lindsey said. “We knew in certain areas we were very thin two years ago when I got here and it showed up over and over.
“We feel like to win a championship and play really good football, you’re going to have to have some depth and it’s going to require a lot of bodies.
“The season is long, and then you throw in this whole COVID deal again, you’ve got to have some quality depth and not just bodies. I think we’ve got more quality depth than we’ve had. We’ve still got some guys that need to develop and come on and help us that we’re going to need down the road.
“So far, I’ve been pleased with the guys we’ve been able to play and not drop off as much as we have in the past.”
Lindsey is also counting on a big crowd to give his team a home field advantage.
“The Vet is a special place and we’ve had a lot of success in this stadium,” Lindsey said. “This weekend we have a big challenge, so we need to get everybody back out for this one.”