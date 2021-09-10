Troy set for home showdown against Liberty

“We’ve got to try and limit his explosive plans as much as we can. They’re going to present a lot of issues. We’ve got to have a good plan and execute it to have an opportunity to slow them down some.”

Liberty also features running back Joshua Mack, who leads active FBS players with 3,702 career rushing yards. Against Campbell, he rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.

“Obviously this is a really talented football team coming in,” Lindsey said. “Hugh Freeze, their head coach, always has his hands in the offense and is very creative. He’s done a lot of things in college football that’s really changed it with tempo and different things.”

Troy got off to an impressive start last week with new quarterback Taylor Powell, a Missouri transfer, leading the way. He completed 17-of-27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll be facing a Liberty defense that is very similar to that of the Trojans.

“Really, overall it’s a talented defense,” Lindsey said. “They run to the ball, they’re fast and in a lot of ways very similar to ours – maybe bigger in several areas.”

Lindsey believes the depth now on the Troy team will make a difference Saturday and throughout the season.